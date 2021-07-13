ACUSHNET — Connor Belanger pitched a no-hitter as the unbeaten North Attleboro American Legion Post 49 junior baseball team downed Acushnet Post 265 5-1 Monday at Pope Park Monday.
Belanger struck out five, facing only three Acushnet batters in the second, fourth and fifth innings. Post 49 catcher Aiden Hochwarter made a diving catch of a pop-up and and turned it into a double play in the fourth inning. Acushnet scored its lone run in the sixth inning on a pair of errors.
Aidan Conrad paced the North offense by driving in three runs with two hits. Hochwarter added two hits and scored twice.
Post 49 took the lead in the first inning whenHochwarter reached base on a two-out error, stole second scored and on a Conrad base hit.
North scored in the third inning again with two outs. Dillon Harding drew a walk, advanced on a Hochwarter base hit and scored on Conrad’s second hit, a single to left.
Post 49 scored a pair of runs in the fifth inning when Harding drew a walk and scored on a Hochwarter triple to center with Conrad following with a sacrifice fly.
In the fifth, Mark Vogel walked and came home on a bases-loaded fielder’s choice by Jordan Paradis.
Post 49 returns to action Thursday at North Attleboro High against Freeport.
(0) comments
