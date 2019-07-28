WILBRAHAM — In the first round of the in the Mass. State Junior American Legion Tournamenton Saturday, unbeaten North Attleboro Post 49 batted around during both a four-run fourth inning and a seven-run fifth inning in a 13-3 victory over Sheffield.
Post 49 won its 20th straight game this season as starting pitcher Kyle Briere of North Attleboro worked three-plus innings while Dan Curran pitched the final 1 2/3 innings of the five-inning game.
The two combined for a four-hitter with only one ball leaving the infield for a hit and eight strikeouts.
John Connolly drove in five runs for North and Matt McMahon clubbed a triple and a double to drive in three runs. Justin Neidel collected two of Post 49’s 10 hits, while Nick McMahon drew three walks and scored two runs.
North Attleboro broke the game open in the fourth inning, using a Sheffield error and three hits, including a two-run single by Connolly to take control.
In the fifth inning, North used four hits to end the game due to the 10-run rule. Briere singled and scored on an RBI single by Matt McMahon. Luke Vaillancourt lofted a run-producing sacrifice fly. Connolly followed with another two-run single and Neidel spanked a two-run double.
North took the lead in the first inning as Brody Johnson drew a walk and scored on a triple by Neidel.
Post 49 made it 2-0 in the third when Briere drew a walk, advanced on a Matt McMahon double and scored on a Connolly sacrifice fly.
