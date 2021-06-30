NEW BEDFORD — The North Attleboro American Legion Post 49 junior baseball team stretched its unbeaten streak to three games with a 10-0 victory at previously unbeaten New Bedford Post 1 Tuesday.
Post 49 scored three runs in both the third and fifth innings to take control.
Ayden Delaney pitched three innings and allowed two hits while striking out five. Connor Belanger and Ran Martin each pitched a scoreless inning, while Jordan Paradis pitched a scoreless sixth inning with two strikeouts.
Delaney and Nick Haven led off the second inning with walks and Martin singled to load the bases. A Liam Saltmarsh groundball plated the go-ahead run.
In the third inning, singles by Aidan Conrand and Aiden Hockhwarter produced a singled , while Martin then clubbed a two-run single.
In the three-run fifth inning, Lucas Sosa reached base on an error and Paradis singled, both scoring on a Harding triple.
In the sixth inning, Post 49’s Matt Troufield drew a bases loaded walk to score Nate Kelley (single). North will host Dartmouth Thursday and then participate in the Firecracker Tournament at Dean College over the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.