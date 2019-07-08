NORTH ATTLEBORO — A three-run rally by the North Attleboro American Legion Post 49 baseball team in the fourth inning, then weathering a five-run storm by Norton in the seventh inning, paved the way for a 9-8 victory over Norton Post 222 at Mason Field.
In improving to 12-0 on the season, North increased its lead to 7-3 with three runs in the fourth inning. Benn Sherman led off the inning with a single to left and stole second, advanced when Kyle Briere’s grounder was misplayed, and scored on a Matt McMahon sacrifice fly. Owen Harding smashed an RBI double to left-center field and then scored on an error.
North added two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. McMahon singled to left, Luke Vaillancourt was hit by a pitch, and Harding reached on an error to load the bases with none out. Cian Kelleher was hit by a pitch to force in a run, while Jason Pappone followed with a sacrifice fly.
But Norton rallied in the seventh inning as Alex Cote, Jack Nihill and Evan Lander all drew walks and all scored on a North error. Josh Tiews also drew a walk, while Nathan Arduino followed with an RBI single.
Norton seized a 2-0 first-inning lead. Cote singled into right field and scored on a Nihill single, while a Ryan Fitzroy ground ball plated the second run.
Post 49 answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first on a Vaillancourt two-run single. Sherman doubled to left-center, Briere was hit by a pitch and McMahon reached base on a fielder’s choice.
North took a 3-2 lead in the second inning as Brady Johnson singled, stole second and eventually scored the go-ahead run on a balk.
Norton tied the game in the top of the third as Cote drew a one-out walk, stole second base and scored on a Fitzroy base hit.
North regained the lead at 4-3 in the bottom of the third. Billy Roche singled to left, advanced on an error and eventually scored on a wild pitch.
Foxboro 1, Needham 0
FOXBORO — Nick Dumouchel connected on the game-winning single in the seventh inning as Foxboro Post Legion 93 earned its second straight win with a walk-off District 6 victory over Needham at Foxboro High on Monday.
Dylan Charette earned the well-deserving mound win, pitching a scoreless complete game. Charette allowed just six hits with seven strikeouts. He retired the Needham side in order during the fourth inning, while his most crucial strikeout was the third out of the seventh inning with a man in scoring position. He got out of a jam with two in scoring position during the third while Needham had runners on first and second in both the fifth and sixth.
Post 93 was limited to just four hits, three of which came after the fifth inning.
In the seventh, Conor Fitzpatrick led off the frame with a walk, while pinch-runner Cameron Eddy went to second base on a passed ball and scored the walk-off run on Dumouchel’s second knock of the game. He was the lone Foxboro batter with two hits.
Foxboro was retired in order during the second and fourth innings, while a double play ended the fifth, as Post 93 brought only three batters to the plate. Post 93 left runners on base in the first (Mike Devlin single), third (Kyle Haley hit by pitch) and two on in the sixth. Devlin reached on a fielder’s choice and Eric Longley walked.
Foxboro (4-8) will host West Division-leading Franklin (11-1) Wednesday.
South Attleboro 6, New Bedford 5
ATTLEBORO — Jared Munoz stroked a two-run single in the fifth inning to spark the South Attleboro American Legion Post 312 baseball team to a verdict over New Bedford.
North Attleboro High’s Brendan McHugh stroked his third hit and Attleboro High’s Troy Gamache lined his second hit, an RBI single. After Attleboro High’s Lorenzo Wilson socked his second hit, Munoz came through with the game-winning blow.
Attleboro High’s Eoin Kelleher went the distance on the mound, allowing seven hits and pairs of runs to New Bedford in the fourth and sixth innings.
Kelleher and Post 312 got out of a jam in the seventh inning when New Beford stroked a leadoff single, representing the tying run. However, Gamache, in left field, gunned down the runner on a relay to second baseman Ryan Morry for the first out when the runner attempted to extend the hit to a double.
After a two-out walk, Gamache fielded a flyball to end the game.
Kelleher and Post 312 also benefitted from a double play in the third inning as Morry latched onto a line drive and relayed to Matt Seavey at first base.
South Attleboro took the lead in the first inning as McHugh singled and scored on a Gamache ground ball.
In the fourth, Post 312 added a pair of runs. Gamache single, Wilson doubled and both scored on a single into right field off the bat of Tim Callahan.
South Attleboro (10-2) now plays a three-game set with Somerset (10-2), on the road Tuesday and Thursday and hosting a Wednesday game at 5:30 at Bishop Feehan.
