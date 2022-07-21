NORTON — Norton Post 222 is moving on in the District 9 Legion playoffs.
Riding an opportunistic lineup and the arm of starting pitcher Connor Lynch, Norton rolled past Freetown Post 425 7-1 on Thursday in the second round of district playoff action.
Post 222 jumped ahead in the bottom of the first inning and never surrendered the lead. Evan Lander led off the bottom of the first inning with a double and came around to score on a Josh Laliberte single to open the scoring. Kevin Marinilli drove in another run later in the inning to give Lynch all the run support he needed as he went the distance, striking out eight while allowing one earned run.
“He pitched so much in high school that at the end of the season he said he doesn’t want to pitch,” Post 222 head coach Keith Williams said. “He didn’t pitch through the first three and a half weeks of the season and this is his second start. His arm is still killing him. I texted him this morning and he said ‘I got you.’ He went out and got us. He’s a dog when he’s out on that mound and goes into a different zone. He’s so competitive out there and I had the most confidence in him.
“He’s just that guy on the mound,” Williams added.
Lander scored again on a fielder’s choice to make it 3-0 and in the third inning, Marinilli came around on a Ryan Fitzroy RBI single. Post 222 held control the whole way.
Williams noted that his players simply wanted the game more to pay back Freetown for a couple of losses during the regular season.
“You can just tell by a team’s attitude,” Williams said. “We had these guys down and we just had to step on the throttle. You just read a team’s body language and go ‘we got this.’ I had my best nine out there and I had so much confidence. ... Freetown’s a good team, they beat us twice earlier in the season, so it’s nice to finally come out on top against them.”
Lander scored his third run of the game after leading off the fourth inning with a triple, brought in by a Peter Carullo triple. Carullo tried to score on an overthrow, but was called out at home.
Later in the inning, Laiberte hammered a two-out triple, but was stranded at third base. Post 222 went on to score two more times in the sixth inning. Carullo drew a one-out walk and stole second and third before Laliberte followed him with a walk to get to second base. Austin Nosky drove both in, beating out an infield single for his lone hit of the day.
From top to bottom Post 222 hit the ball, with batter reaching base at least once. Norton had 11 hits, with Lander finishing with two extra base hits and three runs scored. Laliberte tallied three hits and an RBI and Marinilli had two hits and two runs scored.
“One through nine, my guys came to play tonight,” Williams said. “Regardless of stats, every single guy. These guys came to play and it’s impressive. They’re not happy. They want more.”
Norton will next play on Tuesday in the third round, facing the winner of the Somerset-Dartmouth series. If Somerset wins, Norton will be at home while Norton will be on the road if Dartmouth wins.
