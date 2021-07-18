ATTLEBORO — Xaverian High product John Connolly belted three hits, including a two-run double in a four-run fourth inning, as the South Attleboro American Legion Post 312 baseball team rallied from its first loss of the season to beat Easton 13-2 in the nightcap of a doubleheader Saturday at Bishop Feehan High’s Beach Field.
Bishop Feehan High’s Justin Neidel slugged three hits, while another Shamrock, Casey Hanewich, drew two walks and drove in two runs.
Attleboro High’s Matt McMahon allowed just one earned run over five innings as the Post 312 starting pitcher, striking out four. Cian Kelleher came on in a relief role for the sixth inning and struck out two.
Post 312 had its seven-game win streak snapped, 3-2, in the continuation of a rainstorm-delayed game from Friday. South Attleboro faced a 3-1 deficit in the fourth inning in Friday’s game when play was suspended
Connolly pitched no-hit ball through four innings for Post 312, notching seven strikeouts. Neidel stroked two hits for South Attleboro.
