ATTLEBORO -- South Attleboro Post 312 won its game against New Bedford Post 1 9 in American Legion play via forfeit after only eight players showed up to the game for New Bedford Tuesday afternoon. The forfeit clinched South Attleboro’s berth in the state championship.The game was continued as a scrimmage, with a South Attleboro player filling in for New Bedford in left field.
LEGION BASEBALL: SA Post 312 on to state title game after forfeit win
-
- Updated
- 0
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most popular stories
-
MONTI: Striped bass fishing explodes along Cape Cod Canal
-
North Attleboro's Sinacola taken in seventh round of MLB Draft by Giants
-
Norton High record breaker Paul Wisnaskas taking his fleet feet to Northeastern
-
GOBIS: Wrentham's Liljeberg earns athletic, academic honors at Sacred Heart
-
AAGA JUNIOR GOLF TOURNEY: Another Foxboro Brady shows championship mettle with one-shot victory
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.