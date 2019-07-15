ATTLEBORO — Through the second half of the season for the Attleboro High baseball team, Bombardier senior Troy Gamache fashionably delivered one key hit after another in an extended run through the MIAA Tournament.
With a metal bat in his hands, the Bryant University-bound Gamache concluded his Bombardier career with 11 hits in postseason competition.
With a wooden bat in his hands Monday at Beach Field on the campus of Bishop Feehan High, Gamache continued to wave a magic wand, delivering an RBI single — on a 3-and-2 pitch, no less — in the bottom of the seventh inning to provide South Attleboro American Legion Post 312 with a 2-1 decision over Fall River in the first game of the teams’ best-of-three semifinal-round District 6 series.
Top-seeded South Attleboro (13-3) travels to Fall River for an 8 p.m. game Tuesday looking to sweep the series, with a third game, if necessary, to be played Wednesday at Bishop Feehan.
“I feel more comfortable with a wooden bat, really,” Gamache said of his second hit of the game, a two-strike single up the middle that plated North Attleboro High’s Brendan McHugh from second base. “It’s a big difference from using an aluminum bat through the high school season — I like wood 10 times better.”
Gamache also socked a two-out RBI single in the fifth inning to pull Post 312 into a 1-1 deadlock with Fall River.
McHugh had reached base via a leadoff walk in the top of the seventh inning by Fall River righthanded pitcher Mason Farias. McHugh was sacrificed along to second base by Attleboro High’s Ryan Morry. Then the Rocketeer football standout (as a running back and linebacker) wheeled around third base intent on scoring the game-winning run.
South Attleboro had topped Fall River (6-9) three times during the regular season (by margins of 3-1, 5-4 and 11-2) and snapped the visitors’ three-game winning streak.
Post 312 had a most difficult time throughout the game against the Bishop Connolly-trained Farias, the sidearm-slinging fastball-slider specialist who notched nine strikeouts, stranding South Attleboro runners in scoring position in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings.
South Attleboro had the leadoff batter on base in all but the first inning against Farias, and finally touched him for the tying run in the fifth inning. North Attleboro’s Kyle Bolger drew a leadoff walk, was sacrificed along by McHugh and scored on a two-out, first-pitch RBI single into right field by Gamache.
Fall River’s lone run was unearned, taken against North Attleboro High’s UMass Dartmouth-bound Matt Seavey in the third inning. After the leadoff Fall River batter reached base on an error, the visitors eventually took the lead when the runner advanced on a stolen base, an errant pickoff and scored on a wild pitch.
Seavey allowed just two hits and one leadoff batter (in the third inning) through five innings. Another Rocketeer, Russ Dunlap, came on in relief for the final two scoreless frames.
Notably, Post 312 received some spectacular defense in taming Fall River. AHS’s Tim Callahan (three hits) at shortstop and Morry at second base twice combined on rundowns to erase Fall River runners, in the third and seventh innings.
AHS’s Max Amaral turned in a dandy run down the right-field line into foul territory from his perch at first base to take in a pop-up for the second out of the first inning. Then Amaral latched onto a misguided pop-up bunt attempt for the first out of the seventh inning and relayed to Morry covering first base for a double play.
Meanwhile, South Attleboro was wondering when it would solve Farias. Callahan singled to center field to lead off the second inning, advanced on a Jake Palmer sacrifice and stole third base, but was stranded as Farias took a strikeout for the final out.
In the third, Bishop Feehan’s Brad Kogut drew a leadoff walk and McHugh drew a one-out walk, but Farias notched a strikeout of Post 312’s No. 2 batter for the second out.
In the fourth, Callahan stroked his second hit, a leadoff single into center field, and stole second base. But after Bailey Camacho drew a one-out walk, the pair of Bombardiers was stranded as Farias retired the next two Post 312 batters on strikes.
In the fifth, after Gamache stroked his game-tying single, Callahan lined his third hit, but Farias induced a fly ball for the final out.
“I was looking for a fastball over the middle,” Gamache said of his game-winning stroke, off of a Fall River reliever after Farias had thrown 99 pitches through six innings. “He (Farias) had a good mix, he had us chasing that slider.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.