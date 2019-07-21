SOMERSET — Of the nine hits that Attleboro High’s Ryan Morry allowed on the pitching mound to Somerset, a half-dozen never left the infield.
Alas, the South Attleboro American Legion Post 312 baseball team fell 8-4 to Somerset Saturday, getting swept in the best-of-three District 6 championship series.
South Attleboro, the No. 1 seed entering the postseason with a 12-3 record, swept Fall River in its semifinal-round series.
Post 312 surrendered 19 runs to Somerset over the two games of the title series.
Somerset erased a 2-0 South Attleboro lead by scoring four runs — all with two outs — on an error and four hits in the third inning.
Somerset then broke a 4-4 deadlock in the sixth inning by scoring another four runs on four hits, with three of the balls never leaving the infield.
Attleboro High’s Tim Callahan stroked two of South Attleboro’s six hits, while Bailey Camacho added a double. Post 312 placed runners on base in all but the sixth inning, and had leadoff batters on base in the third and seventh innings.
South Attleboro even rallied in the seventh inning, as the first two batters reached base — Callahan on an error and Troy Gamache drawing a walk.
Morry pitched a complete game, taking eight strikeouts along the way, while walking just two over his six innings of work.
South Attleboro took the lead in the first inning as Callahan singled into left field, advanced on a wild pitch and eventually scored on another wild pitch.
Post 312 created a 2-0 lead in the second as North Attleboro’s Russ Dunlap drew a walk, advanced on a wild pitch and scored on an error.
South Attleboro tied the score at 4-4 with a pair of fifth-inning runs — all with two outs. Attleboro High’s Lorenzo Wilson drew a walk, then both North Attleboro’s Jake Palmer and Kyle Bolger followed with RBI singles.
