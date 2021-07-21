ATTLEBORO — The South Attleboro American Legion Post 312 baseball team clinched the District 9 title with an 11-4 victory over Dartmouth Post 307 Wednesday at Bishop Feehan Hgh’s Beach Field.
South Attleboro (11-1) advances to the State American Legion Tournament and will play an opening-round game Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at Adams Field in Quincy against the District 8 champion.
John Connolly went 4-for-5 at the plate, Jake Gorman was 3-for-3 and Evan Vigorito supplied two hits as Post 312 used four pitchers in the win, blanking Dartmouth through the first four innings. Connolly, the starting pitcher, struck out six over the first two innings. Tyler Bannon came on to work the third and fourth innings and had four strikeouts.
Gavin Wells pitched the fifth inning, while Tim Holden worked the sixth and seventh innings, retiring the Dartmouth side in order in the seventh on six pitches.
Owen Taber drew a walk and scored the go-ahead run in the first inning for South Attleboro on a Vigorito RBI double. Connolly and Gorman followed with RBI singles.
