SOMERSET — First place and the No. 1 seed for the District 6 American Legion Baseball playoffs belong to the South Attleboro American Legion Post 312.
North Attleboro’s Jake Palmer stroked three hits and drove in two runs, while Rocketeer Brendan McHugh also had two hits.
Attleboro High’s Tim Callahan, the Post 312 shortstop, initiated double plays in the fourth and fifth innings to support the starting pitching of Max Amaral as South Attleboro blanked Somerset, 7-0.
After avenging a 5-4 loss in eight innings at Somerset Tuesday with a 3-1 win Wednesday, South Attleboro and Hathaway Post of Somerset were deadlocked for first place in the District 6 standings with 11-3 records.
The two teams met for a third consecutive night Thursday, at Somerset, to determine first place as the No. 1 seed for the playoffs to begin next week. Victorious South Attleboro will now meet Fall River, and Somerset will tangle with New Bedford — both best of three-game series.
Jake Gorman came on in relief with two runners on base in the sixth inning and retired two batters, then getting three fly-ball outs in the seventh inning.
South Attleboro took the lead in the first inning as Ryan Morry drew a walk, stole second base, advanced on a Lorenzo Wilson misplayed ground ball and scored on a Callahan single to right field.
Post 312 created a 2-0 lead in the second. Both Bailey Camacho and Brad Kogut singled, while a Kyle Bolger fielder’s choice plated the run. Post 312 added pairs of runs in the fourth and seventh.
innings.
