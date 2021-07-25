QUINCY — The quest for the American Legion State Baseball Tournament championship remains alive for South Attleboro American Legion Post 312.
Jake Gorman and John Connolly had two hits apiece and Connolly pitched four scoreless innings Sunday at Adams Field as Post 312 emerged with a 8-2 victory over Morrissette.
South Attleboro scored pairs of runs in each of the first three innings to support Connolly, the Xaverian High product who started on the mound. Connolly allowed just one hit while striking out six.
Gorman came on for two innings of relief, working the fifth and sixth frames, allowing one run and striking out two. Matt McMahon worked the seventh inning, allowing one run.
Post 312 (1-1) will have a loser’s bracket game Monday at 1 p.m.
South Attleboro was coming off of a 14-0 loss to Beverly, allowing eight runs in the fifth inning. Post 312 was limited to singles by Dan Curran, Connolly and Gorman.
Against Morrissette Post, Connolly belted a two-run first inning single to support his cause with Justin Neidel and Evan Vigorito, both on base via walks.
In the second inning, Connolly singled and scored a third South Attleboro run on a Gorman double. McMahon followed with a run-producing sacrifice fly.
In the third, Post 312 added another pair of runs on singles by Ben Hochwarter, Vigorito (RBI) and Gorman (RBI).
North Attleboro 8-3, Dartmouth 5-2
DARTMOUTH — The North Attleboro American Legion Post 49 junior baseball team captured the No. 1 seed for the District 9 playoffs by sweeping a road doubleheader at Dartmouth Post 307, 8-5 and 3-2 Friday.
North Attleboro (10-1-1) hosts Acushnet Post 265 in the first game of a best-of-three series starting Monday.
Post 49 captured the six-inning nightcap game by rallying from a 5-3 deficit with a four-run sixth inning.
In that frame, both Leo and Owen Lombardo drew walks and Jacob Bettencourt reached base on a bunt single. A throwing error allowed both Lombardos to cross the plate and tie the score. Ayden Delaney was intentionally walked and Aiden Hochwarter then slammed a two-run triple to center.
Owen Lombardo pitched a scoreless sixth inning in relief to close out the game,
The opening game was a continuation of a game suspended in the third inning. North took a 3-0 lead in the fifth inning and Delaney held a no-hitter through six innings before Dartmouth used a walk and two hits to score twice in the seventh inning and cut the gap to one run.
Delaney struck out six, while Owen Lombardo came on in relief to notch the final two outs for a save.
Delaney retired the first six Dartmouth batters that he faced, four on strikes and retired the side in order in the fourth inning.
Post 49 took the lead in the fifth inning as Conrad smashed a bases-loaded, three-run double into left center field. Owen Lombardo drew a walk, Leo Lombardo singled and Mark Vogel drew a walk to load the bases..
