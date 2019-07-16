FALL RIVER — After yielding a leadoff solo homer in the first inning, North Attleboro High product Matt Wanless did not allow another run and scattered two hits the rest of the way as the South Attleboro American Legion Post 312 baseball team posted a 2-1 victory over Fall River Post 464 Tuesday to sweep its semifinal round District 6 series.
South Attleboro (14-3) awaits the winner of the Somerset-New Bedford series to begin a best-of-three championship series at Bishop Feehan High Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Post 312 scored both of its runs with two outs in the first inning to stake a two-run lead for Wanless before the righthander threw a pitch.
Attleboro High’s Ryan Morry drew a walk, stole second base and scored the go-ahead run on a double into left-center field off the bat of fellow Bombardier Lorenzo Wilson. Another AHS product, Tim Callahan, then smacked an RBI single into left field to score Wilson with what proved to be the game-winning run.
South Attleboro was limited to five hits, but had runners on base in every inning except one while having a runner thrown out at the plate in the fifth inning.
Post 312’s other best threat came in the fourth inning when North Attleboro’s Jake Palmer doubled.
Wanless surrendered three hits and three walks to Fall River, while striking out four.
The middle of the South Attleboro defense kept Fall River in check with Callahan at shortstop and Morry at second base.
In the third inning, Callahan fielded a ground ball, stepped on second base and threw to Wilson at first base for a frame-ending double play.
In the sixth inning with Fall River runners at first and second base, Morry initiated a 4-6-3 double play to end the frame.
In the seventh, Fall River had the potential tying run on base via a one out walk and a stolen base. However, Wanless retired the next batter on a strikeout for the second out and induced a popup to Morry at second base to end the game.
