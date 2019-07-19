ATTLEBORO — Playing in the sweltering heat of Bishop Feehan High’s aptly-named Beach Field, South Attleboro Legion Post 312 watched its fourth-inning lead melt away.
South Attleboro surrendered nine runs in the final two innings as Somerset Post 228 pulled away down the stretch for a 11-5 victory in the first game of their best-of-three District 9 championship series Friday night.
South Attleboro held a brief 2-1 lead after the fourth before Somerset tied it up in the top of the fifth and then used a three-run sixth inning and six-run seventh to leave Post 312 just one game away from elimination.
“It was the game we expected through four innings,” South Attleboro coach Tom Maloof said. “We both got here because we’re good at taking advantage of the enemy’s mistakes and that’s what they did.”
“Obviously, those were the worst two innings of the season for us,” Maloof added of the sixth and seventh. “You can’t give the best teams extra outs.”
South Attleboro had won two of three meetings during the regular season, including a pair of late games to help take the No. 1 overall seed in the District 9 playoffs. The two teams will meet Saturday in Somerset at 7 p.m. for Game Two, with a winner-take-all Game Three scheduled for Sunday if necessary.
Attleboro made four errors in the opener, including two in the seventh inning as Somerset brought 10 batters to the plate. A pair of early-inning base running miscues proved equally costly for South Attleboro.
“We ran ourselves out of innings,” Maloof said in reference to the third inning where South Attleboro could have had runners on second and third with two outs and No. 3 batter Tim Callahan (two hits, RBI, run) at the plate. Instead, a Post 312 runner tried to score on a wild pitch from second base and was tagged out at the plate for the final out of the frame.
Callahan, an Attleboro High shortstop, was the lone Post 312 batter with two hits. Callahan connected for an RBI single during Post 312’s three-run seventh inning to score teammate Kyle Bulger. South Attleboro reached base on three walks and one error in the seventh, stealing four bases, but it was too little, too late.
Attleboro scored twice in the fourth inning as Callahan broke up Somerset’s Chase Stafford’s no-hit bid. Callahan singled to shortstop and later scored on a two-run bomb to right-center field by teammate Bailey Cammacho. Fellow Attleboro High standout Lorenzo Wilson came around chugging from first base on Camacho’s knock to give South Attleboro a 2-1 lead after four innings.
Attleboro threatened to retake the lead in the fifth as Post 312 had runners at first and second with nobody out.
Somerset, however, induced a forceout at third base and doubled up a South Attleboro runner as Callahan lined a ball directly at the Post 228 shortstop.
Attleboro High’s Eion Kelleher started on the mound and went 4 2/3 innings, scattering six hits and allowing two earned runs with five strikeouts. Relief pitcher Max Amaral took the loss.
“They’re a good hitting team,” Maloof said of Somerset. “But we’re OK, we just have to play better baseball. We’ve got plenty of pitching left. We’ll have (Ryan) Morry go Saturday and (Matt) Wanless Sunday.”
