FALL RIVER — The North Attleboro American Legion Post 49 junior baseball team advanced to the District 9 championship series by beating Fall River 15-0 at Maplewood Park, sweeping the best of three-game series.
Jason Pappone and Nick McMahon combined to pitch a one-hitter for Post 49. Pappone allowed one hit and one walk in three innings of work, while MacMahon allowed just one walk over two innings in relief.
North Attleboro now advances to the District 9 Junior Championship Series against New Bedford, starting Friday at Mason Field.
North finished the regular season at 15-0, New Bedford at 13-2. North defeated New Bedford 13-4 and 4-3 earlier in the season. Game No. 2 will be played at Dartmouth on Saturday with a third game, if necessary, at Mason Field on Sunday.
Post 49 jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Jared Penta was hit by a pitch, stole second and scored on McMahon’s single to center. McMahon advanced to third on a single by Kyle Briere and scored on Luke Vaillancourt’s single up the middle. Briere came home on a sacrifice fly to right field off the bat of John Connolly. Vaillancourt scored on Billy Roche’s single to right-center.
Post 49 collected 13 hits overall. Penta went 4-for-4 with a walk, three stolen bases and two runs scored. Vaillancourt went 3-4 with three runs, while Connolly had 2 sacrifice flies, a single, was hit by a pitch and scored twice.
North added another four runs in the third inning to take an 8-0 lead. Briere walked, Vaillancourt singled to left and Connolly was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Vaillancourt scored on a Brady Johnson sacrifice fly to center, and Justin Neidel reached on an infield error. Benn Sherman singled to right, scoring Connolly, and Penta then smacked a two-run single.
Post 49 added a single run in the fourth inning as Connolly singled and scored on a Johnson base hit.
Post 49 scored six runs in the fifth inning, as 12 hitters came to the plate. North used just three hits, including two singles with an RBI from Penta, and four walks to cross the plate often.
