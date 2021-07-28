ACUSHNET — The Acushnet Post 265 junior baseball team rallied for three runs in the third inning and added pairs of runs in the fourth and fifth innings to claim an 8-7 victory North Attleboro Post 49 at Pope Park Tuesday, evening their best-of-three Mass. State American Legion Junior Baseball Tournament series at a game apiece.
North Attleboro, which had won the series opener 5-1 on Monday, led 3-1 in the third inning and rallied for three runs in the sixth and one in the seventh inning to close the gap.{/div}
In the seventh inning, Ayden Delaney drew a walk, stole second base and scored on a wild pitch to cut the Post 49 deficit to 8-7. North had the tying run at third after pinch-hitter Leo Lombardo belted a double to left and advanced on a balk.
Post 49 used two hits to tally three runs in the sixth inning. Mark Vogel drew a walk and Jacob Bettencourt reached base on an infield single. Nate Kelly lofted a run-producing sacrifice fly and Lucas Sosa smacked an RBI double down the first base line. Sosa scored on an infield error to make it 8-6.
North Attleboro’s first run came in the first inning when Aidan Conrand singled, advanced on a walk to Aiden Hochwarter and scored on a Nick Haven base hit.
Post 49 gained a 3-1 lead in the thiird inning. Hochwarter reached base on an infield single, stole second base and scored when Ayden Delaney’s grounder was misplayed. Haven followed with an RBI single.
In the series opener, Delaney scattered four hits over six innings on the mound Monday at North Attleboro High. Delaney allowed an unearned run in the sixth inning to Acushnet and struck out five. Mike Troufield came on in relief, pitching a scoreless seventh inning by retiring the side in order, including a strikeout to end the game.
Post 49 gave Delaney a five-run lead by scoring twice in the fifth inning when Jordan Paradis reached base on an infield single, Nick Haven and Ran Martin walked to load the bases, and Owen Lombardo socked an RBI single. Bettencoiurt drew a bases-loaded walk to force in another run.
North Attleboro took the lead in the third inning as Conrad drew a walk, stole second base, advanced on a wild pitch and scored on an Hochwarter groundout.
Post 49 added a pair of fourth-inning runs. Haven reached base on an error and Nate Kelly produced North’s first hit with a single to center field. Lombardo drew a walk to jam the bags. Leo Lombardo followed with an RBI single to right field and Bettencourt drew a bases-loaded walk.
