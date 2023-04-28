Will Levis was selected by the Tennessee Titans with the second pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft on Friday night furthering the football journey at the highest level for the quarterback with North Attleboro ties.
After trading up in the second day of the draft with the Arizona Cardinals, Levis was taken by the Titans with the No. 33 overall pick. Levis, projected to be a first-round talent, had his stock fall on the opening night of the draft Thursday, allowing the Titans to select him early on Day 2 of the draft.
Levis spent the first six years of his life in North Attleboro before moving to Madison, Conn. His father, Mike, was a Bishop Feehan High (Class of 1986) standout, where he was a tight end and defensive end in Bishpp Feehan’s wishbone offense. A strong two-way player who was a league all-star and Pawtucket Times all-star. He went on to play college football at Dennison University in Ohio before the birth of his son Will in 1999.
Mike Levis was elected to the Attleboro Athletics Hall of Fame in 2001.
Levis attended Xavier High in Connecticut and committed to Penn State University, where he played for two seasons before transferring to University of Kentucky for the last two seasons. He won the 2022 Citrus Bowl over Iowa and finished his college career with 5,876 yards passing in a pro-style offense where he can utilize his athleticism and strength to get the ball down field.
Levis is expected to compete for the starting job in Tennessee in training camp with second-year passer Malik Willis and veteran Ryan Tannehill.
