Kentucky quarterback Will Levis arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.

 Charlie Riedel - staff, AP

Will Levis was selected by the Tennessee Titans with the second pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft on Friday night furthering the football journey at the highest level for the quarterback with North Attleboro ties.

After trading up in the second day of the draft with the Arizona Cardinals, Levis was taken by the Titans with the No. 33 overall pick. Levis, projected to be a first-round talent, had his stock fall on the opening night of the draft Thursday, allowing the Titans to select him early on Day 2 of the draft.

