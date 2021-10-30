When Dighton native Greg Reynolds, 37, first enlisted in the Army as a senior in high school, he had a plan. He would spend 20 years in the service before moving on and trying something new.
But on the warm Sunday afternoon of June 22, 2008 while Reynolds, a Staff Sergeant, was in between deployments to Iraq, his plans changed.
“My buddy and I were out riding motorcycles at Colt State Park, and there were storms coming through. I hated riding in the rain, so we decided to leave. The light turned green, and we said bye and went up over the overpass. As I came to the overpass, he was getting on the highway and I was staying straight. I had a stop sign about 700 feet in front of me and there was a car that was making a left-hand turn in front of me,” Reynolds explained, “and he just pulled right out. The last thing I remember is being at that intersection.”
At approximately 1:30 p.m., Reynolds’ motorcycle collided with a Chevrolet Impala that made a left turn off the I-95 off-ramp onto Route 136 in Swansea in front of him.
Despite braking and swerving, Reynolds’ bike impacted the rear side of the Chevy’s back door, leaving him fighting for his life.
“From what I’ve been told, the scene was very graphic. My arm was practically ripped off, my heart was exposed, my subclavian artery was severed — I was bleeding to death,” Reynolds said.
The accident also left Reynolds with broken bones in his neck, badly injured lungs, broken ribs, a punctured knee and a traumatic brain injury.
By chance, there was an ambulance on-call at a nearby intersection that made it to the scene of the accident within two minutes. From there, Reynolds was transported to Rhode Island Hospital.
“I was in a coma for six weeks, and I had a Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) score of three,” Reynolds said.
The GCS ranges from three to 15, and it’s used to measure a person’s level of consciousness after suffering from a brain injury. A score of three, the lowest possible score, is often associated with a low survival rate.
“They had projected that I had a one in 2,000 chance of surviving, and my projected chance of recovery was even less than that,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds, however, beat the odds.
Before his accident, he had been in peak physical shape, thereby allowing him to make a relatively quick recovery despite the extent of his injuries.
“I was in the hospital for about three-and-a-half months, and during that time I had to re-learn how to walk, talk and eat,” he said. “Once I was home, the long road to recovery started. I was outpatient three times a week, and I would go for speech therapy, physical therapy, and occupational therapy for the next two years.”
While still in the hospital, Reynolds was approached by his physical therapists about partaking in a disabled sports clinic in Mount Sunapee, N.H. They thought it would be beneficial in his recovery.
Within just four months of learning how to walk again, Reynolds was back on the slopes and skiing black diamond courses in the mountains of New Hampshire.
But that’s not to say that his recovery came without challenges.
“Depression is real, and it played a big part in the beginning of my recovery,” Reynolds explained.
In 2009, Reynolds was medically discharged from the Army as a result of his injuries.
Though he was unable to serve, the Army continued to play a large role in Reynolds’ life by way of the resources, relationships and skills it provided him with. For example, he continued to participate in various Veterans Affairs Sports Clinics, from kayaking and skiing to playing softball.
“Being around other veterans with similar injuries to me was very helpful in my recovery,” Reynolds said. “It was comforting knowing that there were others out there facing the same challenges as me.”
Reynolds’ medical team also suggested that he return to school in order to strengthen his cognitive abilities, and with the support of his family, he enrolled at Bridgewater State University.
“Once my professors learned about my story, they encouraged me to share it with my classmates by submitting a commencement speech,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds mentioned this to his mother, Gwen Reynolds, who offered to assist him in writing a speech as he prepared to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and communications.
“Long story short, we wrote something up, and I was selected,” Reynolds said. “I gave the commencement speech in winter 2010. Soon after that, I was approached to speak at different events.”
It was at that point that Reynolds recognized the way in which he could use the command presence he developed in the Army to spread his story and to spread hope.
In that same year, Reynolds also became involved in the Paralympic Military Program, where he trained as both a precision air rifle shooter and a power lifter.
Months later, in March 2011, Reynolds was recruited by the Wounded Warriors Amputee Softball Team, now known as the USA Patriots, whose goal is to, “bring athletic and like-minded veteran amputees together to promote the benefits of inclusive sport and therapeutic recreational activities, to inspire and motivate communities of people, and to operate as a vehicle that offers national opportunities for continued service to our country,” after they saw his image on a kayaking poster for the VA Sports Clinic.
In the 10 years since he joined the team, Reynolds has learned how to bat one-handed, as well as how to catch with his opposite hand – he used to catch with his left and now uses his right.
“Joining the Wounded Warriors has allowed me to accept and process my injury — I fought it for a long time,” Reynolds explained. “It has also allowed me to reach new levels, both in my recovery and in the sports performance world as well because of the way that it gave me a goal.”
“Being on the Wounded Warriors has also helped me to apply the team motto to my life — that life without a limb is limitless,” he added.
By maintaining a positive outlook and working towards success, Reynolds has continued to make athletic accomplishments.
In May 2019, Reynolds broke the Guinness World Record for the most one arm push-ups in one minute while carrying a 40-pound pack.
“I wanted to break the record straight out,” he said. “I wanted to do 47 push-ups without stopping to outright beat this guy.”
And, he did. At 42 seconds, Reynolds was at 47 push-ups, and he broke the record with a total of 54 push-ups in one minute.
“This was a huge accomplishment for me,” Reynolds said, “and, it reiterated the fact that you can attain your goals when you put in the work.”
Later that year, in November 2019, Reynolds was selected by The Massachusetts Fallen Heroes to experience three visits to TB12 Peformance and Recovery Center in Foxboro.
“Out of all the military personnel selected to go, I was the only amputee,” Reynolds said. “The staff members were really impressed by my abilities and what I was involved in, so after the three visits, they extended an invitation for me to apply to the foundation, and I was accepted. I’ve been a part of the foundation for about two years now, and it’s been fantastic.”
Reynolds noted that it has helped his recovery and overall physical fitness to work with professional coaches and trainers.
Reynolds will continue to train and compete with the USA Patriots and working side jobs landscaping and power washing among other tasks, while also looking to inspire and motivate others, primarily through his company, Makin’ Lemonade, which was founded back in 2011 to “inspire and promote a positive and active lifestyle when life has handed you lemons,” according to its website.
Most recently, Reynolds delivered a motivational speech at a 24 Hours of Golf fundraiser sponsored by North Attleboro business owner Michael Michel.
He says his dream is to have his story made into a movie, and his mother has already written and copyrighted a screenplay for just that called “The Long Ride Home.”
“My intention would be to go around and speak on it worldwide and give my tips for getting back up in life when it knocks you down,” he said.
“The only limitations you have are the ones you make and I don’t make any.”
