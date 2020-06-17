PLAINVILLE — During a special meeting of the Racing Division of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission held on Tuesday, the commisioners of that board unanimously voted to allow live racing to begin at Plainridge Park on Monday, July 6, in accordance with the governor’s phased reopening program, assuming Phase-3 begins as scheduled.
The meet, which was originally slated to start in mid-April, was put on hold as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
There will be two days of qualifiers held prior to the resumption of live racing that will take place on June 29 and July 2. Horses who have not raced within the last 45 days will be required to qualify before entering the box at Plainridge Park.
Full details on entry dates and post times will be listed on the condition sheet which will be made available next week.
A complete set of safety protocols drawn up by the governor’s office, the MGC, Penn Gaming, Plainridge Park and the HHANE that include items such as social distancing, wearing a mask and spacing in the paddock will also be made available to all participating horse racing teams prior to the qualifiers and must be strictly adhered to.
More information pertaining to the meet will be made available as opening day draws near.
