PAWTUCKET — The streak continues for Pawtucket Red Sox first-year infielder C.J. Chatham: 18 consecutive games in which he has reached base.
Consider that his AAA career spans merely 19 games. After going hitless in his PawSox debut, Chatham has had hits in 17 of his subsequent 18 games.
Summoned from AA-Portland, Chatham enters the final game of the season at a lofty .305 AAA rate, collecting two more hits and scoring twice Sunday for the PawSox in a 5-3 loss to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.
Chatham, batting No. 2 in the order, poked a single in the first inning and scored the second PawSox run on a Bobby Dalbec fielder’s choice.
In his second at-bat, in the third inning, Chatham stroked another single and scored the third PawSox run on Rusney Castillo’s second hit and second RBI of the game.
Whereas the PawSox amassed six hits through the first three innings, they not only went hitless through the final six frames, but without a baserunner as well – as the final 19 PawSox batters were retired in order.
“The way that I look at it is that every pitcher has to throw it across the plate,” Chatham said of being selective with what’s thrown at him. Chatham prefers to swing his bat, earning just four walks, but sporting a .333 on-base percentage and a .410 slugging rate.
Lehigh Valley overcame an early three-run deficit by using four hits to tally twice in the fourth inning off PawSox starter Daniel McGrath, and then tied the game in the fifth at 3-3 on Ali Castillo’s (the No. 3 leading hitter in the IL at .326) sacrifice fly.
The IronPigs took their first lead, producing the game-winning run in the ninth inning off of former Boston reliever Colten Brewer, via a walk and a double by DH Matt McBride.
“We want him to see some advanced pitching so he will have the opportunity to help the big club moving forward,” Billy McMillon, the PawSox manager said of Chatham’s development. “They’re (also Bobby Dalbec) still going at it like it’s April.”
Chatham, a shortstop by nature, is also being groomed as a second baseman within the organization.
The Florida native is on a six-game hitting streak, batting .416 over that span (10-for-24), while hitting a gaudy .358 against righthanders.
In the field, Chatham has played five games at second base (no errors in 22 chances) and 14 games at shortstop (three errors in 58 chances), being involved in a dozen double plays, one of them in the second inning against the IronPigs.
“I’ve been comfortable at the plate, more confident since I came up,” Chatham continued. “You’ll always have (pitchers) that you feel comfortable against. At this level, these pitchers can throw any pitch for a strike.”
Chatham hits the ball to left field and center with authority and wants to improve his hit ratio to right field. “A lot of times guys go to right, where you don’t have to make as hard contact. I want to be able to go to right field more.
“I probably guess (on pitches) maybe once every two or three at-bats, but that’s just one pitch. Wherever they throw, I’m going to try to be on time and put the barrel on the ball. That’s what I’ve been doing.”
FOUL BALLS — Boston summoned pitchers Ryan Weber (1-5, 4.50 ERA in 16 games), Travis Lakins (3-4, 4.60 ERA in 40 games) and Hector Velasquez (3.31 in 12 games), catcher Juan Centeno (.248, 40 RBI) and outfielder Gorkys Hernandez (.219 with 62 walks, 16 HR). Hernandez set a PawSox club record for strikeouts (146 over 123 games) in a season … Australian native LHP Daniel McGrath made his AAA starting pitching debut, on the heels of a 7-1 record with a 1.68 ERA in 27 games (15 starts) with Portland. He had a 3.20 ERA in 12 relief appearances. McGrath picked off IronPig runners in the first and seventh innings, allowing six hits and three walks over seven innings … With two more hits, Rusney Castillo has a PawSox-best 128 hits, ninth-best in the IL. Castillo has 33 multi-hit games, though he went just 8-for-40 with one RBI over the previous 10 games … PawSox 1B Josh Ockimey leads the IL in walks (81) … Catcher Jake Romanski appeared in just his sixth game for the PawSox, starting for the first time since June 30 … Jantzen Witte, making his season debut in LF, is second only to Castillo for hits (109) this season, sporting a .343 OBP with 34 walks and 49 RBI … Not summoned to Boston was RH reliever Colten Brewer, who pitched in 48 games with Boston (1-2, 4.31 ERA) and surrendered a pair of ninth-inning runs … The PawSox are just 24-45 at McCoy Stadium heading into Monday’s season finale at McCoy Stadium (1:05 p.m.).
