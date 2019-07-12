PAWTUCKET — You can pencil the name of Gorkys Hernandez into the lineup of the Pawtucket Red Sox every day.
No member of the 2019 edition of Boston’s AAA affiliate in the International League has played more games than the 31-year-old Venezuelan, who has participating in 83 of the 89 games on the PawSox’ schedule thus far.
Hernandez played in 296 games over the previous two seasons with the San Francisco Giants. Only four other players in the IL this season have played in more games than Hernandez, who is playing in his first season in the Red Sox organization after electing free agency following the 2018 season. Hernandez signed a one-year, $1M contract with Boston last December.
In a 14-year professional career, he has appeared in 1199 minor-league games
“I pay attention to my body all the time,” Hernandez said within the clubhouse confines of McCoy Stadium. “I do work out to keep my body healthy,” said the lithe 6-foot-1, 195-pound Hernandez.
“I play a lot of innings. When I signed last year, I came to the Red Sox wanting to play every game, here or in Boston,” he added. “With the Giants the last two years, I took care of my body in the offseason, took care of my legs, doing what I have to do to be healthy.
“I have a healthy (long-living) family, but in this game to stay healthy and be able to play a lot of games, you have to be a little lucky too.”
Hernandez drove in the third PawSox run in the fifth inning of game No. 1 of a doubleheader with Buffalo, a 4-3 loss. Then true to form, Hernandez alertly used his athleticism and speed, tagging up on a fly ball to move into scoring position, then stealing third base with two outs.
Hernandez, batting in the leadoff spot once again in the nightcap, played a key role in the PawSox scoring six runs on five hits in the third inning — sending 12 batters to the plate — the result being a 6-2 victory in the second game of the twinbill.
Hernandez stroked a single and scored the third PawSox run. Both Bryce Brentz and Josh Ockimey drew bases-loaded walks, Josh Tobias stroked a two-out, two-run single, while Jantzen Witte and Chris Owings had RBI singles.
Reliever Bobby Poyner retired all six Bison batters that he faced over the final two innings, the sixth and seventh frames. Poyner threw just 28 pitches, striking out three.
Though Hernandez is hitting at just a .217 rate, his on-base percentage of .331 is one of the best in the IL — ranking No. 6 in walks (46) and tied for third in stolen bases (15).
Hernandez has reached base in 57 of the games he has played for the PawSox — 13 in April, 14 in May, 23 in June and seven in July. His longest on-base streak has been six games this season, and his longest hit streak has been five games.
Hernandez had a torrid month of June at the plate, hitting .292 with 28 hits in 27 games, along with 21 walks (a .424 OBP). Over the past 10 games, Hernandez has totaled eight hits and eight walks.
“Whatever the manager needs me for, I’ll be there 100 percent,” Hernandez said. He has hit atop the PawSox order, in the No. 1 or 2 spots in 47 games, producing 16 multi-hit games.
Hernandez had a MLB career year in 2018 with San Francisco, playing in 142 games with 97 hits, including 15 HRs and 40 RBI.
Hernandez’s MLB career extends to some 374 games, having also played with Pittsburgh (33 games) and Miami (45 games).
Hernandez has been stationed in center field in 68 games this season for the PawSox, along with one game in left and 11 in right field — making just three errors in 178 chances.
‘The key is to work hard during the offseason,” Hernandez continued. “If you do that, you’re going to be healthy through the season. I have like 15 years at this game, it’s still fun.”
“I’m patient at the plate, I go to the plate with a plan, to get on base however I can,” Hernandez added. “If I get on base, then maybe I can steal a base or get in position to score.
“Sometimes you’re going to change a little bit, depending on the pitchers. But if you make the adjustments — whether the pitcher is going to throw a slider, a fastball, a change-up — you have to be ready.
“I’m always looking for a good pitch, that’s why I get a lot of walks. I know what to look for: you have to do whatever to be ready for a good pitch. Anytime that you can be on base, you have a chance to score.”
FOUL BALLS — Jantzen Witte had his 19th multi-hit game, getting on base three times with a double, single and a walk … The PawSox have swept just one of 10 DHs on the season, losing six, and the club is 9-23 since June 6, 7-18 in one-run games, and just 7-38 when trailing after six innings … Erasmo Ramirez, the PawSox’ game one starting pitcher, surrendered a two-run homer to Buffalo’s No. 9 batter, Roemon Fields, in the third inning, his first HR of the season, and a two-run HR to Reese McGuire in the fourth inning … Ramirez has allowed the most HRs (13) of any PawSox pitcher, but he then retired 11 straight Bison, taking four K’s over seven innings … Rehabbing Boston 1B-DH Mitch Moreland sat out the first game, and was a late scratch in the nightcap as well. Indications are that Boston may activate him early next week, barring any setbacks … PawSox C Juan Centeno has grounded into a DP in four straight games, twice in game No. 1 … Reliever Jordan Weems made just the second start of his career in game No. 2 … Bo Bichette, the Buffalo SS, a 2016 second-round draft pick and the No. 8 prospect in all of baseball and No. 2 in the Toronto organization, is back after breaking his left hand in April. After missing six weeks, “It’s just try to get comfortable and get back in the swing of things, trusting myself,” he said; he is hitting .312 with 25 RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.