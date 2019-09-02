PAWTUCKET — Named to the International League All Star Team last week, voted by the IL managers as the league’s “best reliever” in Baseball America’s “Best tools” survey last month, Trevor Kelley was not among the members of the Pawtucket Red Sox summoned by Boston for MLB duty in its chase for a wild-card spot during the month of September.
So instead of preparing for the stretch run at Fenway Park, the 25-year-old Kelley was at McCoy Stadium on Monday, preparing to pitch in the final game of the IL season for the PawSox.
Kelley is an oddball – a 36th-round draft pick and a right-handed sidearm-throwing relief pitcher. Right-handed batters are tantalized by the acute angles at which pitches are delivered to the plate, while southpaw swingers (hitting just .097 against him) are mesmerized by the dips and darts of his fastball and cutter.
“At the end of the day, I can only control what I can, and I can live with that,” Kelley said in finishing up the season.
“I can’t hang my head low. Being here all year, being one step away from the big leagues, I’ve been satisfied, absolutely – it’s been a season to remember.”
Cole Sturgeon’s third HR of the game, a two-out, two-run shot to right field (with designated runner Oscar Hernandez aboard) in the 10th inning gave the PawSox a 5-4 victory in their season finale Monday at McCoy Stadium.
The PawSox fell behind in the top of the 10th as Lehigh Valley’s Raul Rivas poked an RBI single to plate designated runner Rob Brantly from second base.
Sturgeon’s eighth (in the fifth inning) and ninth (in the eighth inning) HRs of the season, both solo shots, gave the PawSox a 2-0 lead and tied the game (at 3-3), respectively.
Sturgeon’s four hits for the PawSox (of the six total team hits) represented his 25th multi-hit game, and his three homers represented the first three-HR game by a PawSox player since Boston’s Mike Lowell launched a trio during a rehab assignment nine years ago.
The PawSox took the lead in the fourth inning when Bobby Dalbec drew a walk and scored on catcher Oscar Hernandez’s 10th double and 20th RBI of the season.
Kelley, a University of North Carolina product, is tied for the IL lead in saves (12), sports one of the top five ERAs (1.82) among relief pitchers, and issued just 21 walks in 65 1/3 innings of work this season.
Kelley has made a career-high 52 appearances out of the bullpen for the PawSox, allowing merely 13 earned runs, while holding opposing batters to a .219 batting mark against his acute angled pitches off of the mound.
He is not a strikeout pitcher, though, averaging one per inning (63 on the season). He struck out two of the three Lehigh Valley batters that he faced on Sunday. And on Monday, he pitched a hitless and scoreless ninth inning with a strikeout, retiring the heart of the IronPigs’ batting order.
Kelley is a native of Barrington, R.I., but departed the Ocean State in the third grade for North Carolina. Kelley pitched four seasons at the University of North Carolina before being selected by the Red Sox in the 36th round of the 2015 June draft.
Entrusted with holding the lead on Monday, the PawSox bullpen crumbled. Lehigh Valley touched PawSox relievers Tanner Houck and Bobby Poyner (bases-loaded two-out walk) for a run in the seventh inning. Then Poyner surrendered his ninth HR of the season, a two-run shot by Brantly in the eighth inning to put the IronPigs in front, 3-2.
Kelley made his MLB debut in July with Boston against Toronto, closing out a victory over the Blue Jays.
In his first full-time duty at the AAA level in the Red Sox organization, Kelley has a 5-5 record, has converted 12 of 15 save opportunities, and has 30 completed and four holds. “I’ve played sore, but who doesn’t?,” he said of not developing any elbow issues with his sidearm tosses.
“The biggest thing that I developed this year was a cutter,” Kelley said of experimenting with it before spring training. “I tinkered with it and it’s been a really useful pitch. It complements my fastball – I can keep hitters honest.
“Where I got into trouble is hanging my sliders to righties. I haven’t had to rely on my change-up much to lefties this year, the cutter has been such a good pitch for me.”
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Kelley has had seven-, eight- and nine-game stretches in which he has not allowed a run. Yet Kelley is not even considered to be an afterthought among Red Sox prospects.
Kelley has been in the Red Sox’ system for five years. Last season he made a career-high 41 appearances between Double-A Portland (3.82 ERA in 28 games) and Pawtucket (1.54 ERA in 13 games).
Kelley is one of several other notable PawSox pitchers as IL All Stars, including Bobby Ojeda (1981), Aaron Sele (1993), and Bronson Arroyo (2003).
“I’ve been healthy, and once I get more consistency down, you never know what the future holds. It’s been a great year.”
FOUL BALLS — The PawSox hit the sixth fewest (166, team-best 25 by Josh Ockimey) HRs in the IL and ranked last in hitting (at .252), while tying a club record (also 1977) for fewest one-run wins (14) in a season … PawSox starting RHP Ted Stankiewicz had allowed just six walks, while striking out 37 over his last six starts. The 25-year-old, a 2013 second-round draft pick, has pitched five innings or more in 19 games. He allowed four hits without issuing a walk over four innings … Rusney Castillo, the PawSox’ MVP (128 hits in 120 games, .278 with 64 RBI), still has a year left on his $11-million-per-year contract. “He’s been the ultimate professional, you see it in all aspects of his game,” Billy McMillon, the PawSox manager said in praise of the Cuban native. “It’s unfortunate in the situation that he’s in. In different circumstances, he’s helping a major-league club” … McMillon will help out in Boston over the next month. “If they ask me to shag, I’ll shag. It’ll be a learning thing for me, whether it’s better game preparation, or exposure to some of their scouting stuff”… SS C.J. Chatham, heading to the Arizona Fall League, extended his on-base streak to 19 games … 3B Bobby Dalbec was tabbed AA-Portland’s MVP for the season … The PawSox finished at 59-81, losing 12 of their last 14 series at home, and suffered a club-record 44 losses at McCoy … The PawSox used 66 different players (35 pitchers, 31 positional players) this season.
