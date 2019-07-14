PAWTUCKET — A scan of the International League leaders does not include the name of a single Pawtucket Red Sox player among the top 10 players in any hitting category.
But with 65 hits in 68 games, infielder Jantzen Witte has reached base in 13 consecutive games for the PawSox, extending that streak with a second-inning two-out single Sunday against the Buffalo Bison at McCoy Stadium.
Witte notched his fourth consecutive two-hit game for the PawSox, his 21st overall on the season – and his second hit, a two-out two-run single into right field in a three-run sixth inning, tied the score at 3-3.
Nonetheless, the PawSox suffered their 19th one-run loss of the season, 4-3, falling 18 games under the .500 level.
The PawSox rank next-to-last in the IL in hitting (.253), RBI (400), slugging (.417) and stolen bases (45), and 11th in HRs (101).
The 29-year-old Witte, in his seventh season of pro baseball, spent three stints with the PawSox last season, hitting .252 over 24 games. He even started this season with the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs.
Witte has raised his batting average to .280.
“I’m recharged after the All-Star break, after all, we don’t get many days off,” Witte said.
“Some of our guys have had the worst luck,” Billy McMillon, the PawSox manager said of his club’s hitting. “What we try to teach guys is to forget about their last at-bat. Just grind through the next one, grind through the next day.”
Witte has played at third base in 65 games for the PawSox (being involved in 24 double plays), but has also played at first and second base over his AAA career. Notably too, Witte was called upon to pitch an inning (yielding eight hits and seven runs) in a blowout loss.
“I think playing every day is an absolute luxury,” Witte said of the daily routine, seeing his name on the lineup card, and getting at-bats and field action. “You get into a routine and that helps absolutely.
“The swing feels the same, to be honest,” Witte added. “I’m seeing the ball, I’m making contact — so far, so good.”
FOUL BALLS – The South Attleboro American Legion Post 312 baseball team (12-3) begins its District 6 playoffs Monday evening at Bishop Feehan as the No. 1 seed against Fall River … Hard-throwing LHP Darwinzon Hernandez, making his fourth relief appearance, yielded two walks and a single in the eighth inning, allowing Buffalo’s game-winning run … Former Boston legend Dwight Evans, with 51 years in the game and a role as roving hitting instructor with Boston, was on hand representing Neurofibromatosis Northeast. Evans lost one son to cancer and another to neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder. “There are some really good kids here, but it’s so hard to make it (to MLB),” Evans said … PawSox starting pitcher Josh Smith hadn’t made an appearance in a week, throwing 76 pitches over 42/3 innings on July 6. Smith allowed three runs on seven hits, throwing 95 pitches over six innings against Buffalo. Summoned by Boston four times already this season, the 6-foot-2 righty was 0-2 with eight no-decisions over 10 MLB appearances. Smith has 50 K’s and just 15 walks over 412/3 innings … Buffalo manager Bobby Meachem protested that the PawSox batters in the on-deck circle were stepping outside to gain an unfair advantage of viewing pitches … Former first-round draft pick (2017) Tanner Houck, the No. 7 prospect in the Red Sox organization, was promoted from Portland. Houck had made 15 starts (with eight wins) before making one relief appearance … Rusney Castillo had his 21st multi-hit game, with two singles … North Attleboro’s Dave Seavey served as the pitch-count operator … Boston 1B-DH Mitch Moreland (quad strain) was scratched for a third straight day after going 0-for-4 Thursday in his rehab stint … The Blue Jays’ top prospect, SS Bo Bichette’ had a series to forget, going 2-for-18 over five games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.