HAMPTON, Va. — Denied a national championship two years ago in the sixth-grade title tilt, the North Attleboro-based Honey Badgers’ eighth-grade AAU girls basketball team returned home with the 2021 national title, beating the Minnesota Stars 64-51.
“We worked too hard after losing in sixth grade two years ago to come up short again,” guard Isabelle Adams said of the Badgers winning six consecutive games to win the title. “It was a terrible feeling that we never wanted to experience again,” added Sam Faria.
The Badgers beat teams from Virginia, Maryland, Georgia, New York and Minnesota en route to the championship.
All told, the Badgers produced a 50-4 record, winning seven of the nine tournaments in which they participated, and reaching the title game in two others.
In the championship game, Maddy Steel scored 12 of her team-best 19 points during the second half. “We don’t care who scores, we just want to win,” Kailey Sullivan said.
The Badgers gained a 31-25 lead by halftime as Sam Carlson scored 11 points over the first eight minutes of the game, while Adams totaled eight points. “I felt good in warmups and my teammates did a great job of finding me for open looks,” Carlson said.
Charlotte Adams-Lopez and Sullivan each scored eight points as the Badgers never lost the lead through the second half. “One of the things that makes this team special is we are so unselfish, and we have a bunch of kids capable of scoring a ton of points,” Adams-Lopez said.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on competition and travel restrictions, the Honey Badgers and other AAU teams were forced to the sidelines for the 2020 summer tournament season.
The Honey Badgers are coached by Matt Forbes and Kristine Sullivan. “They are a bunch of gym rats who have stuck together for the past five years and continue to get better,” Forbes said. “They could coach themselves at this point!”
The AAU World Championship was the final tournament for the spring and summer season. The Honey Badgers also won the Zero Gravity Massachusetts State Championship and the Hall of Fame National Invitational, against 11th- and 12th-grade teams.
The Honey Badgers also took second place in the Zero Gravity Girls National Tournament as well as the Hershey (Pa.) National Tournament.
The Honey Badgers also went undefeated, playing up an age level at the GymRat Challenge in Albany, N.Y., and the Zero Gravity May Madness in Manheim, Pa.
The Badgers advanced to the finals by outlasting the Queens (N.Y.) in their most competitive game of the tournament, a 66-61 semifinal-round victory in which the team cashed in on 17 of 21 free throws.
“That was a great game,” said Grace Forbes, a Badgers guard. “We would take an eight- or nine-point lead, and they kept storming back!”
“We had one kid after another make unbelievable plays,” Lauryn DiGiorgio said. “Charlotte and Izzy (Isabelle) can not only score, but always make the right pass. And Sully was everywhere, while Maddy (Steel) played one of the best games of her life.” Steel led the way with 22 points, including a string of three-pointers. “Losing wasn’t an option,” noted Steel.
In the earlier rounds, the Honey Badgers trounced the Hot Shots from Maryland, 62-25, behind 12 points from Sam Sweeney and eight from DiGiorgio. “I just try and stay ready when I come in,” said Sweeney. “I am playing behind some of the best players in the state, so I really just want to bring energy and make a positive contribution!”
In the round of the Elite Eight, the Honey Badgers rode another blistering hot start from Carlson and Isabelle Adams to beat the Georgia Flames 61-39. The Badgers received outstanding lock-down defense from Faria, Digiorgio, and Sullivan.
