NEWARK, N.J. — A.J. Reeves has struggled to find his shot this season for the Providence College Friars, but the junior drilled a 3-pointer from the deep left corner with four seconds remaining in overtime to deliver an 80-77 victory over Seton Hall in Big East men’s action on Sunday.
It was just the second field goal of the game for Reeves, but it was the delivery of the ball from David Duke, surrounded by three Pirates in the paint, that created space for the game-winning shot.
“That’s called Divine Providence,” Friar coach Ed Cooley said.
Nate Watson eclipsed the 1,000-point career scoring mark with 23 points, while taking in 11 rebounds. And Duke was superb once again, coming off two 28-point performances, with 18 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.
Jared Bynum added nine points and a career-high eight assists, while Jimmy Nichols tallied 10 points on 4-for-5 shooting.
“When you’re in those moments, you left it fly,” Reeves said of the ball coming off of his fingertips. “It felt awesome, especially with my slow start. That was a result of being getting back in the gym, knocking down that big shot.
“I just try to perform in big moments; I think that I’m a big shot-maker.”
Most notably, the Friars committed just four turnovers during the second half and overtime, while limiting Seton Hall to just one 3-point field goal and two assists.
“A.J. hasn’t shot the ball well, and this continues to build his confidence,” Cooley said. “I learned a lot about our mental toughness, our emotional composure,” the Friar mentor added after Seton Hall’s seven-footer, Sandro Mamukelashvili, converted a jam and a free throw for a three-point play with eight seconds left in regulation time to knot the score at 72-all and force five more minutes.
PC overcame an early second-half deficit of nine points, getting four points apiece from Watson and Duke (all free throws) to create a 66-61 lead with just over two minutes left. Then a Watson 14-foot jumper from the left side with 68 seconds to go gave PC a 70-66 lead.
“Our team played really well as a whole,” Reeves said of the contributions. “The time off helped us with our offensive sets, our mindset toward the game. You have to play hard to get a win, no win is easy. You have to work at it every day. When my number is called, I just try to knock it down.”
PC overcame an eight point deficit (51-43) four minutes into the second half with a spree of 11 straight points — Duke nailed a 3-point shot and finished off the spurt; Jared Bynum scored on a drive in the lane; Watson, who eclipsed the 1,000-point career mark in his 103rd game as a Friar, then finished off an offensive rebound for two points and again scored in low (his seventh field goal on 10 shots) to put PC in front 52-51 with just under 12 minutes to go.
“There are times as a coach you say, if you think, you stink,” Cooley said, alluding to Duke sensing the defensive pressure, and Reeves, unhesitatingly launching his game-winning shot. “It was a natural reaction, a baseline drive, we practice it every day — they have great basketball synergy.”
The Big East season opener for PC was the 108th meeting all-time between the Pirates and Friars, the oldest for PC, which holds a 55-53 advantage.
“We made some key shots down the stretch, we grew up,” Cooley said. “I think the time away (from competition) helped us. Many people thought it would hurt us, but it helped us work on some of our fundamentals, particularly our offensive rhythm.”
PC trailed by two (40-38) at the half despite having its best 20-minute shooting performance of the season, hitting 63 percent of its shots (15-24), with eight players contributing points.
Bynum totaled seven of the Friars’ 11 assists in the first half, while PC received substantial contributions from Nichols (eight points in 12 minutes), Greg Gantt (five points, two rebounds in 12 minutes) and Ed Croswell (six points, two assists in six minutes).
The Friars hit 11 of their first 17 shots, making five straight to erase a 23-16 deficit and turn it into a 24-23 lead on a basket by Watson, after a Kris Monroe blocked shot and a Bynum assist with just under eight minutes left.
However, PC committed nine turnovers (yielding 15 Seton Hall points) and the Pirates shot remarkably just as well, 16-for-29 (55 percent) with six 3-point field goals and a dozen assists.
“I’m really proud of our players, we had contributions across the board,” Cooley added.
PC was playing its first game since a Dec. 9 game at Texas Christian, and getting three Big East games against Xavier, UConn and DePaul all postponed due to COVID-19 cases in those programs.
The Friars haven’t had much success on the road at Seton Hall, being 23-31 all-time in New Jersey, but snapping a five-goal losing skid at the Prudential Center. PC is slated to return to action Wednesday with a visit to Butler.
“The two guys that are struggling the most with 3-point shooting, Jared (Bynum) opens the overtime with a three, and A.J. ends it in overtime,” Cooley said. “It definitely shows we’re making some strides. These games come down to one or two plays.”
