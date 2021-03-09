PROVIDENCE — Ed Cooley has been presenting game film of his Providence College Friars’ six-game win streak heading into the 2020 Big East Tournament.
Cooley has also been showing the Friars clips of PC winning its pair of Big East Tournament championships, advancing to the 2017-18 title game against Villanova when current Friar senior Nate Watson was a freshman.
It’s all about the experience. But other than Watson, David Duke and A.J. Reeves, no other Friars have ever stepped onto the hardwood of Madison Square Garden to play a Big East Tournament game.
Whereas the Friars were a danger in 2020, the Friars have become a disappointment in 2021.
“We could have beaten the Globetrotters,” Cooley said of his Friars then and his team now, a preseason No. 3 pick that finished No. 6, just one game over .500 (13-12; 9-10 in the Big East) on the season, preparing to play a 9 p.m. first-round game at MSG Wednesday.
“Our group last year was where Connecticut is this year (14-6, winners of six of seven),” Cooley said of the Big East Tournament. “They’re (Connecticut) playing as well as anyone in the country.”
And guess who the Friars would face in the second round if they beat the Blue Demons for a third time? The Huskies from Storrs.
“It’s been an up-and-down year and to finish off (the regular season) against a quality opponent like Villanova,” Cooley said. “We have a lot to prove. The Big East is new life, a new season. It’s our chance for the NCAA Tournament.”
The Friars took home Big East Tournament titles from MSG in 1994 under Rick Barnes and in 2014 under Cooley.
Cooley is banking on the Friars jump-starting their season by beating the Wildcats in the regular-season finale, even though they wasted a 17-point halftime lead against a Villanova team that was without All-Big East first-team pick Collin Gillespie and his backcourt mate, Justin Moore.
“We didn’t give in when the ball didn’t go in the basket, and that’s what I’m proud of,” Cooley said. “We were more composed as a group — not more talk about what we didn’t do, what we’re going to do — that’s how we’re going to approach the tournament.”
The Friars shot 6-for-29 from the floor during the second half against Villanova, made just five of 20 3-point shots, and got to the free throw line just nine times.
“I’m very proud of the group with how they responded (against Villanova) from the last time out (against St. John’s). That’s a Friar team — how determined and how physical we were.”
“If you go to the Big East of old, there are a lot of rock fights,” Cooley said of the low-scoring defensive struggles, oftentimes with the scoreboard not breaking 60 points.
DePaul (4-13; losers of eight of the last nine) is an athletic team as there is in the Big East. “They’re very good defensively and they rebound the ball,” Cooley said of the Blue Demons. DePaul received 19 points from mercurial Charlie Moore and 21 from Romeo Weems in a 95-90 double-overtime win in Providence, but Moore was injured, Weems scored just four points, and DePaul was coming off of a 10-day pause in losing to the Friars 57-47 in Chicago.
Cooley’s PC teams in the Big East Tournament have compiled an 8-7 record. But this edition of Friar basketball is 5-5 in its last 10 games; 5-9 on the road; 2-8 when trailing at halftime; and has allowed 14 foes to score 70 points or more.
“We have just three guys (Duke, Watson, A.J. Reeves) who have played in the Big East Tournament, who have gotten on the floor at Madison Square Garden,” Cooley added of the factor of experience.
The Friars have played 13 games decided by 10 points or fewer, winning eight of those and are 3-0 in overtime contests.
“All those points, you can’t leave on the floor,” Cooley explained of the wide-open looks, the missed put-backs, the inability to cash in at the free-throw line. PC ranks No. 8 in the Big East in both overall shooting (.437) and 3-point shooting (.322) and No. 7 in free-throw accuracy (.711).
“We have to take care of the ball (PC has more turnovers, 290, than its foes) and we have to guard the ball (opponents are shooting 44 percent from the floor),” Cooley said.
“It’s (Big East Tournament) wide-open,” added the Friar coach. “Everybody is seeded because that is what they did, but that doesn’t mean anyone doesn’t have a bright future in the Big East Tournament,” Cooley added.
“Would we have liked a better record, would we have liked better performances — absolutely.
“There’s opportunity, some teams are nicked up, you have some teams that are a little bit young,” Cooley said. “I’m confident that we’ll play well. Anything is possible when it’s one-and-done. There’s nothing normal (no fans) about this tournament, there’s nothing normal about life right now.
“You’re trying to win four games in four nights to try to get to the (NCAA) tournament.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.