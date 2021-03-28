PROVIDENCE — Providence College basketball coach Ed Cooley will return two frontcourt starters for the 2021-22 season under NCAA waiver guidelines, as Noah Horchler declared that he will join center Nate Watson as fifth-year seniors for the Friars.
“We are looking forward to having Noah back in our lineup next season,” Cooley said. “He really took his game to another level over the last month of the season. We are excited to see Noah’s continued improvement in 2022. His experience and ability will be a key to our success next season.”
Horchler and Watson were granted another season of eligibility due to the NCAA allowing for winter season student-athletes due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“I enjoyed the challenge of playing in the Big East and would like to experience it again,” Horchler, a transfer, said of returning for a second season in a PC uniform. Horchler started 13 of the team’s 26 games, including the final eight games of the season. He played an integral role for the Friars during those final eight games, shooting 43.2 percent (16-37) from three-point territory, grabbing 8.8 rebounds per game and scoring 11.5 points per game. For the season, Horchler ranked first on the team in three-point shooting (41.9 percent, 26-62), third in rebounding (5.7 rpg) and fourth in scoring (6.7 ppg).
