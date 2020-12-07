PROVIDENCE — Ed Cooley is wearing a long face with his Friars, as his Providence College men’s basketball team is “nowhere near” where it needs to be with its Big East schedule about to start Saturday against nationally ranked and preseason conference favorite Xavier.
The Friars may have won three games thus far heading into Wednesday’s Big East-Big 12 Conference battle at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas, but PC has yet to find its shooting stroke, has yet to consistency box out and take command of defensive rebounds, and makes the mistakes of a team that has just three veteran players.
““We have too many holes,” Cooley said. “We have to figure out our rotations, figure out what combinations work well. We’re just not that good defensively, which is odd for a team that we coach.””
Cooley indicated that there are several items that must be checked off before the Friars turn the corner from mediocrity to becoming where they were: the No. 3-rated team in the preseason Big East poll. “No. 1, our approach, our attitude, our attention to detail, being able to guard the ball, our offensive efficiency, our defensive rebounding,” Cooley said.
“There are a lot of areas that we need to improve in.”
Without the benefit of a true offseason workout schedule, the Friars’ weaknesses were exposed at the Maui Invitational. In losing a 21-point game to Indiana and allowing 79 points, the Friars were out-rebounded 42-33, and yielded 15 offensive rebounds.
In wasting a 19-point lead to win by one against Davidson, the Friars were out-rebounded 25-24, and allowed nine offensive rebounds. And in losing a 17-point game to Alabama, the Friars not only surrendered 88 points, but were out-rebounded 30-20 and gave up 18 offensive rebounds.
Those numbers are eye-opening enough, but consider also the Friars’ inability to put the ball in the basket shooting 3-point field goals — the Friars are shooting just 21 percent (18-for-87) through five games. The Friars hit just one of 15 attempts against Fairleigh Dickinson, and that’s in addition to a 3-for-17 accuracy rate against Indiana and a 2-for-16 success mark against Davidson.
“Rebounding is a really big component to playing, offensively and defensively,” Cooley said of the Friars not being able to score points in transition. “Unfortunately, we don’t have any more developmental games for our program,” as the pandemic wiped out a half-dozen non-league games in the Friars’ projected preseason schedule. “In a regular season, you would have five or six games where you can get enough continuity and game experience for a group.”
The Friars trumped Farleigh Dickinson in a non-league game Saturday at Alumni Hall, but the Friars were deadlocked with the winless Knights of the Northeast Conference at 31 points apiece by halftime.
Another factor that has hampered the Friars is ball distribution. PC had just nine assists on its 27 field goals against Fairleigh Dickinson, just 10 on its 25 field goals against Davidson, and seven on its 19 field goals against Indiana.
“In a season there are ups and downs,” David Duke, the Friars’ junior guard said. “I’m trying to be more vocal about what people do on offense and defense. We learn something every day; the game that we played, and the team that we’re going to play. We talk a lot about playing inside-out (on offense), jobs in the paint, working hard to get your teammate a shot. We’re still working, we’re still learning. It’ s a young group, it’s going to take a little bit of time. We’ll get there slowly but surely.”
After playing three games in three days at the Maui Invitational in North Carolina, the Friars will now play three games in eight days.
“We have a long way to go to be a good basketball team,” Cooley added. “The kids that know what we want to do, systematically how we want to play, we’re a work in progress. At the end of the day, we need to play some tough kids.
“We have our work cut out for us, that’s the exciting part, that’s the challenge. We’re not where we need to be, but little by little, I know we’ll get there.”
