NORTH ATTLEBORO — Due to the threat of rain and persistent inclement weather throughout the day Monday, the Attleboro Area Golf Association Tournament Committee has opted to postpone the annual Junior Golf Championship Tournament and the High School Shootout.
The tournament has been rescheduled for July 19. Those boys and girls in the 13-and-older division will be competing at the Chemawa Golf Course in North Attleboro, while those in the 12-and-under group will participate at the MGA Links Course in Norton.
Due to the postponement, the AAGA will accept further entries to the tournament field, with individuals asked to visit the AAGA website for registration information.
