ATTLEBORO -- Registration continues through Saturday for the Attleboro Area Golf Association's Open qualifying round to be held Friday, July 30 at the Heather Hill CC in Plainville.
All applications must include a copy of an individual's MGA card and confirmation of being a playing member at one of the area's courses. Applications and further information on eligibility are available on the AAGA website. There is a $45 entrance fee.
Carts are available by reservation. Pairings and tee times will be made available on Monday.
The 2021 AAGA Open will begin its four-day, 72 holes of competition Aug. 19 at the Foxborough CC. Players who finished among the top 40 in the 2020 AAGA Open and gained an exemption must also complete their entry forms to participate in the 2021 event.
