ATTLEBORO -- The Attleboro Area Golf Association's annual Senior Tournament will not be played as planned.
The 18-hole tournament scheduled for June 8 at the Chemawa Golf Course in North Attleboro has been postponed -- not canceled.
Due to Mass. Golf Association various guidelines issued to the state's courses for the resumption of play, it was deemed by the AAGA Tournament Committee that it could not comply with several restrictions in consideration of the generally large number (over 100) of participants for the annual event.
"Because of the guidelines, specifically carts and the limited number of players per hour, the tournament is postponed until course restrictions allow for safe play," the AAGA Tournament Committee said in a statement.
The MGA restrictions allow for one player per golf cart, which would exhaust the supply of available carts at Chemawa. In addition, with tee times scheduled for 15-minute intervals, the amount of time needed to complete 18 rounds of competitive tournament golf for the anticipated field of participants would extend to nearly eight hours.
The AAGA Senior Tournament is conducted for players 50 years of age and older. Any number of players have experienced hip, knee, leg or foot injuries, which have necessitated the use of golf carts to complete their rounds. Forcing players to walk and carry or push their golf bags would be a physical hardship that the AAGA Tournament Committee did not wish to impose. In addition, a good percentage of players are 70 or older, who, generally utilize golf carts to play 18 holes.
The AAGA Tournament Committee indicated that it will reschedule the Senior Tournament at a future date in the season, to be determined by state and MGA health and safety guidelines. The AAGA intends to have its 60th annual "City Open" Championship Tournament on its calendar. The 72-hole, four-day tournament is slated to begin Aug. 15 at the Foxborough Country Club.
