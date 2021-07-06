REHOBOTH -- When a severe thunderstorm warning suspended play at the Crestwood Country Club Tuesday during the afternoon round of the U.S. Amateur qualifying round, Attleboro's Davis Chatfield was still atop the leader board.
Chatfield had posted an 8-under-par morning round of 63 and was 1-under-par during his afternoon round when play was suspended, with the fifth-year University of Notre Dame senior having two holes yet to be completed.
Chatfield owned a four-shot lead over Cohasset's Jack O'Donnell (5-under-par 137), who had completed his 36 qualifying holes.
Chatfield was bidding for one of two spots for the U.S. Amateur.
Chatfield placed himself in position to advance by having shot a medalist-round 8-under-par 63 in the morning round. The Bishop Feehan High product dazzled during the opening 18 holes in the morning with 10 pars and eight birdies. Chatfield had frontside birdies at the 394-yard, par-4 No. 7 hole and at the 550-yard, par-5 No. 8 hole.
On the backside, Chatfield toured the layout at 6-under-par, with birdies at No. 11, 12 and 13 and again on the 187-yard, par-3 No. 15 hole, the 393-yard, par-4 No. 16 hole, and finishing with another birdie at the 525-yard, par-5 No. 18 hole.
Chatfield birdied all three par-5 holes on the course: No. 8, No. 12 and No. 18.
During his afternoon round, Chatfield had birdies at the No. 3, 4, 7 and 12 holes, while having bogeys at No. 2, 5 and 16.
Notably, Chatfield birdied four of the toughest-ranked holes on the course during the morning round, at No. 13 (the No. 4 stroke hole), No. 15 (No. 5 stroke hole), No. 16 (No. 2 stroke hole) and at No. 18 (No. 9 stroke hole).
The U.S. Amateur Golf Tournament will be played Aug. 9-15 at the Oakmont (Pa.) Country Club and the Longue Vue CC in Verona, PA. The qualifying rounds were held at 95 sites across the nation, Canada and Mexico.
A handful of other area players also participated in the 36-hole qualifier. 2018 AAGA Open champion Kolby Simmons was among the top 10 at 1-over-par 143 (71, 72). He stood in fourth place at 3-under-par 68 after the morning round. Simmons finished with four birdies, two bogeys and one double bogey on his scorecard. Simmons was minus-3 32 on the frontside with birdies at No. 3, No. 6 and No. 7.
During the afternoon round, Simmons had five birdies, but he finished with double bogeys on both the par-3 No. 15 and 17 holes.
Seekonk's Cam Moniz (two birdies) finished at 1-over-par 72 in the morning, while having his afternoon round suspended. Former D-R Falcon Sam Taraian finished his 36 holes at 7-over-par 149 (74, 75).
