Local high school football coaches feeling the void of a lost season

This would have been Jack Martinell’s 39th season patrolling the sidelines as the head coach of the Foxboro High School football program.
But the fall of 2020 has been like no other for the area’s high school football coaches, who have spent three, four and five decades as players and coaches playing and promoting the sport.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, football is not being played in the Commonwealth this fall in line with health and safety concerns from the state and the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association, the governing body for interscholastic athletes.
“Since I was in the eighth grade until now, every fall was the same,” Martinelli said of playing in youth leagues, high school football, college football at Northeastern University and then immersing himself in the development of student-athletes.
“I hate to date myself, but that was 1958,” said Martinelli, who is beside himself with the open dates the virus forced upon on his calendar. It has meant no spring and summer meetings, no captains’ practices, no issuance of equipment in early August, no preseason training, no scrimmages and no opening night on the first Friday in September.
“I’m watching my grandkids play all the sports that the older kids should be playing, lacrosse, flag football,” Martinelli said, still on the sidelines, but not questioning an official’s ruling or wondering how a senior, three-year member of the varsity just made a miscue on a play that was rehearsed dozens of times in practice that week.
“I’m concerned about the health and welfare of the kids and the coaches, that’s the most important thing,” Martinelli said. “This has been pretty tough for everybody.”
Martinelli’s discontent over the open dates on his calendar extends into the future as there won’t be any playoff games, tje Thanksgiving Day game against Mansfield or a potential run for a Super Bowl championship.
“The dates in September, October and November have little to no meaning in them this year,” Martinelli said. “We’re no longer saying this is week No. 6, or this is week No. 7.”
Martinelli empathizes with his student-athletes, especially the seniors who may have played their last football game in a Warrior jersey on Thanksgiving Day of 2019 if the “gap” season from late February until April 2021 does not materialize.
“I get very depressed when I watch high school football in Indiana and Alabama on Friday nights with 10,000 fans,” Martinelli said of the games going on in other sections of the nation. “Fridays and Saturdays might as well be Mondays and Tuesdays.”
North Attleboro
North Attleboro head coach Don Johnson has taken to lawn care to pass the time.
“My lawn looks the best that it’s ever looked,” Johnson said. “That, and I’ve exercised a lot more.”
Not so surprisingly, Johnson tends to watch whatever pro, college or high school football game that his schedule will allow.
“Watching these high school and college games actually gives me time to do some research,” Johnson said. “There’s so much football stuff out there on the internet too, that you do your own learning. I know that I’m doing a lot of research, maybe I can learn some new schemes, some new formations.”
Without the lights of Community Field on a Friday night or a Saturday matinee at Raymond Beaupre Jr. Field, “it’s a dramatic change to what I’ve pretty much lived my whole life,” Johnson said.
He grew up in the North Attleboro youth program, became a Rocketeer, then a Holy Cross Crusader and returned to town to coach.
“What we’re all kind of upset about is that colleges can’t come out and recruit, there are kids not getting looks,” Johnson said. “It’s bad timing. We’re all kind of keeping our fingers crossed that something can get done in that gap season, starting at the end of February. But really, who knows? We’re all in the same boat.”
“You know what I’ve noticed, too? I didn’t know the leaves changed colors during the fall!”
Seekonk
In Seekonk, former New England Patriot Vernon Crawford is at the high school most every day — not to immerse himself in preparing a game plan for Bourne, or to review scouting material on Old Rochester, or to meet with teachers and staff for updates on his Warriors.
No, Crawford is on the track at Connolly Field — walking, lap after lap.
“I lost 40 pounds,” Crawford said, grinning. “And I’m going to keep on walking.”
Crawford has dabbled in helping out some colleagues put together football camps, but much of his time is spent just reaching out to his players, keeping the Warriors in the moment and in the weight room, training for a six- to eight-week season and contacting prep schools and junior colleges.
“Our kids really bought into the offseason workouts, being in the weight room,” he said. “It started in January and our numbers were way, way up of kids participating.”
“This is all so hurtful,” Crawford said of the coronavirus’ impact on the lives of high school football players, citing the potential scholarship offers for quarterback J.T. Moran, running back-linebacker Rob Lebeau and receiver-defensive back Nathan Clarke, all of whom can play at the NCAA Division I-A level.
“I’ve talked to guys (college coaches, recruiters) and they tell me that they have only so many scholarships available, that they’re only going to the top kids,” he said. “We have to figure something out.
“We’re trying to get kids recruited — this is all so not fair to the Class of 2021.”
Dighton-Rehoboth
Similarly down Route 44 at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School, Falcons’ coach Dave Moura is undergoing some “culture shock.”
“Since 1984, I’ve been involved in football either as a player or as a coach,” he said. “It’s been an adjustment and this has been one of the best falls, weather-wise that we’ve had in a while. I feel bad for the kids. We’ve had our meetings. I’m checking in on their well-being and they’re optimistic about going in February. The kids are excited to get going.”
Moura has gone about reviewing game film, some analysis of individual players coming back and where to best utilize them on offense and on defense and, of course, watching other high school and college games.
“It’s definitely strange,” he said. “It’s not fun, that’s for sure.”
Norton
Thankfully for Norton High coach Jim Artz, the time away from game preparation, coaching and walking the sidelines has presented him time to tend to convalescent care for a family member.
“It’s kind of a blessing that I don’t have something going on this fall, but we’re all trying to do our best,” he said.
Artz fills his fix for football by watching college football games with his dad.
“That takes away some of the edge, some of the frustration,” he said.
“Watching what they’re doing with football in other parts of the country, it’s kind of crazy,” he said of some areas having high school football, colleges with stadiums populated with fans.
Bishop Feehan
A funny thing occurred in the backyard of Bishop Feehan High School coach Bryan Pinabell’s house.
“I was out there blowing leaves for three hours and my wife says that’s the first time in our marriage that I’ve seen you blowing or raking leaves,” he said.
Such is life without football. Such that the Pinabell’s vacationed in Maine on both the Labor Day and Columbus Day weekends without a Shamrock football game on the calendar.
“That was the first time in about 25 years that we’ve been able to do that,” Pinabell said, while also mentioning that he installed a firepit in his backyard and has taken to becoming a barbecue gourmet chef.
“It’s been tough without football, but what we all miss is having the chance to compete,” Pinabell said. “However, the best part of being without football is that it’s given me, given all of us coaches more time to spend with our families.”
Tri-County
Kahn Chace, the Tri-County High football coach, is thankful for having a 2-year-old in the house to fill the vacuum of Saturday afternoons without a Mayflower League game and being up on the hill in Franklin.
“So I’ve been watching a lot of Mickey Mouse videos,” Chace said. “And I’ve really developed a golf habit. I didn’t realize how nice some of these golf courses are and how hard it is to hit a golf ball.”
The camaraderie of the locker room, the bus rides (even after a loss) have such an impact upon the development of young student-athletes — at any school, in any league. And as Chace mentioned, those moments are to always be cherished and not reflected on the scoreboard.
“It’s really tough, football is my identity as a person, not just as a coach,” Chace said of being without a game to participate in or coach. “I watch some of those high school football games on TV and it makes me jealous. I’ve never had a fall off as long as I can remember. I was always playing football or coaching. I feel bad for the kids. Hopefully, we can get it going in the spring.
“For a lot of these kids, this is the last time that they will get a chance to compete, to put on that jersey,” Chace said. “That’s what every coach feels bad about.”
Attleboro
Attleboro High coach Mike Strachan is torn.
“I don’t know what to do with myself,” he said. “It’s definitely a withdrawal. I’m trying to fill that void.”
Most often on weekends, Strachan huddles with his son Mike, a Bombardiers senior fullback-linebacker who accepted a scholarship offer from the University of Rhode Island, watching and analyzing high school and college football games from across the nation.
“We look at film of our kids and we look at certain games and look at certain things we did,” Strachan said of always improving his coaching and putting the Bombardiers in a better position for a win. “We have a good historical perspective of years past. That’s fulfilling a need for me. There’s a lot of great football programs out there.
“We remain hopeful for a season — I don’t know if it’s realistic,” he said. “There’s a lot wrong with the picture.”
Mansfield
Since becoming the Mansfield High School Athletic Director, Hornets football coach Mike Redding has spent his fall afternoons without football as the “official ball boy” chasing down wayward soccer balls along the sidelines and endlines at Hornet soccer matches at Alumni Stadium. He would much prefer to be charting the course of the Hornets with assistant coaches Tim Selmon and Mark DeGirolamo among others.
He echoes Strachan’s thoughts.
“I don’t know what to do with myself,” Redding said.
“I started football in the fall of 1969, I was eight years old playing Pop Warner in North Attleboro,” Redding said of Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays of five months his life, from August until early December being consumed with football for five decades. “Fifty-one years of playing and coaching — I don’t know if it’s sunk in yet.
“Thanksgiving is going to be so weird without a game,” he said.
He said the coaches’ focus is to keep the kids in shape for when they could have a season.
“Hopefully, we can get something going in March and April to make up for it a little bit, to give the seniors a season,” he said.
While anything would be great, it won’t be like it is in the fall.
“The fun of the fall, the weather’s great, the excitement of Friday night football in September and October, it’s just all so different,” Redding said.
King Philip
King Philip Regional High School coach Brian Lee admits that spending more time with his family has been most rewarding — in addition to “sitting around and growing my beard.
“I may not come back next year having all this time off,” he quipped.
Lee generally takes the month of December away from football, once the regular season and playoff games have ended, but when the second semester of school begins, Lee and the Warriors’ staff are already preparing for next season.
“That’s about the only month that I’m not with the boys,” he said. “I miss the kids. This is absolutely crazy, so different, school feels so weird — I feel bad for all of the kids, not just my football players.”
Lee tends to watch any high school football games that are televised nationally on Friday nights, placing himself on the sidelines and coaching situations from afar.
“We’ve been watching film from last year, going through last year and analysis of the kids,” he said. “We played eight sophomores on Thanksgiving Day last year, so have to watch stuff on those guys.
“Then we watch some weird things that we did that we never thought that we’d be doing. You’re looking at yourself and how you coached games — ‘Oh boy, I kind of stink. The mistakes that I’m making.’ Everything changes so much from year to year.”
And while he’s been playing golf once a week now, it’s not the same as being on the sidelines.
“I’ve got to find a way to compete, you have to put something on the line,” he said. “That’s what I miss the most — the feeling of competing.”
