With schools set to officially kick off the 2022 Massachusetts high school football season Friday night, a shortage of helmets is hitting some teams, but not others.
For Attleboro High, a perceived shortage can be looked at as a good thing — meaning there is a larger interest in the sport than expected.
“We had more sign-ups than expected, which is a good position to be in,” Attleboro High Athletic Director Mark Houle said. “We were fortunate to have pre-ordered and received our new helmets, but we needed a few more helmets to outfit every player.”
Houle explained the need to borrow helmets from other local schools and the Attleboro White Hawks, a youth football program, to ensure helmets sizing and proper safety for players. Houle also mentioned the Blue Pride Gridiron Club as being helpful in purchasing helmets as needed.
“We need to ensure that sizing is correct for our players for the safety of our athletes,” Houle said. “Therefore, we have been in contact with other schools and also our youth football organization, the White Hawks, to borrow helmets.”
With the season opening Friday night across the state, Attleboro is fortunate to have no problems when it comes to providing a helmet for its players, regardless of color.
“The color of the helmet isn’t as important as the safety of our student athletes,” Houle said. “At this time, all of our football players are equipped with a helmet.”
For other schools, the problem was avoided well ahead of time. Foxboro and North Attleboro took the initiative to get ahead of the curve, pre-ordering helmets months in advance.
“We knew there was going to be (a shortage), so last spring, we ordered our helmets from Ridell and a refurbisher early,” North Attleboro High Athletic Director Kurt Kummer said. “We ordered them early and we got them early. We don’t have an issue.”
North ordered helmets in April, receiving them well ahead schedule to make sure all the Rocketeers have fitting helmets that match team colors. Foxboro took the initiative even before North Attleboro did, ordering 20 helmets in late January, and received them all by mid-summer.
While it’s not new to get ahead of the curve, Foxboro football head coach Jack Martinelli said those who waited may be behind the eight ball.
“It was an early issue but it’s been taken care of,” Martinelli said. “Some were delayed, but we got what we needed. Helmets were ordered well in advance, and just like everything else, it was delayed. We did it moreso because of helmets that are over a 10-year shelf life. Everybody has a helmet (now), it might not be the exact model the kids want, but things are evened out.
“Anybody that waited until the last month to order in July probably isn’t going to get anything. We ordered with more than adequate time,” Martinelli added.
