AHS_FHS Scrimmage
The Foxboro High football team has a full supply of helmets to start this season.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

With schools set to officially kick off the 2022 Massachusetts high school football season Friday night, a shortage of helmets is hitting some teams, but not others.

For Attleboro High, a perceived shortage can be looked at as a good thing — meaning there is a larger interest in the sport than expected.

