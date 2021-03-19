Lost in the unfolding pandemic last April was the 50th anniversary of folk singer Joni Mitchell’s tune of regret, “Big Yellow Taxi,” in which she laments, “Don’t it always seem to go/ That you don’t know what you got ‘til it’s gone/ They paved paradise and put up a parking lot.”
For all of us, when the coronavirus descended upon us early last year, it took away a lot of what we were accustomed to and still today, it makes us appreciate all that we had and took for granted. The virus didn’t exactly pave paradise, but it certainly brought forth the steamrollers that leveled much of those personal aspects and moments in life that brought us joy and satisfaction.
Those 2020 losses were particularly difficult for high school-aged students, who saw their scholastic spring upended along with rites of passage – the final months of school, proms and graduation.
But the pandemic also served as a sledgehammer to student-athletes’ spring athletic seasons, and, subsequently, fall-, winter- and (again) spring-sport participants. Last March, spring sports were canceled across the board and with them any hopes for seniors seeking one last moment of glory on the field were dashed, as were the hopes of those juniors who had anticipated that their potential seasons could get them recognized and sought-after by college sports recruiters bearing scholarships.
Nope. Gone.
And once sports leagues like Little League and American Legion baseball were either canceled or truncated last summer, it sparked worry and doubt in every local athlete and coach about whether fall and winter sports would be shut down in advance, as their spring counterparts were.
As we all know, things didn’t exactly get better last summer and fall regarding the spread of the virus, and in fact things got markedly worse for a while, but the state’s sports administrators and scholastic athletic directors realized that something was better than nothing, and warily constructed archetypes and models pertaining to each sport that could allow athletes to play. Sure, there would be modifications and rule changes, but those adjustments didn’t adversely affect the inherent nature of the sport, and allowed most high-school athletes to return to the field with protections in place to help foster safe play and spectatorship.
By and large, it seems to have worked, and with one notable exception, all high school sports that existed before were, or will be staged for the 2020-’21 sports seasons.
Let’s take a look at how things played out:
Fall 2020
The first dose of really bad news for the current scholastic year came down last summer, when Massachusetts’ governing sports body, the MIAA, announced that high school football would not be played as scheduled in the fall. It didn’t rule out, though, that it could be played on a delayed basis, perhaps in the spring of 2021, and dubbed a “Fall II” season.
While the ruling offered hope down the road for football players and coaches alike, it still was a stark announcement: there would be no football in 2020, which meant no homecoming games, no fierce league competition, no postseason tournaments and Super Bowls, and no traditional Thanksgiving rivalry games.
The pandemic and the subsequent restrictions also prohibited spring or summer meetings, captains’ practices, preseason training and scrimmages, and certainly one of fall’s highlights: opening night on the first Friday in September.
That autumn void was particularly hard on longtime Foxboro High football coach Jack Martinelli, who saw his potential 39th season on the Warrior sidelines put on hold.
“Since I was in the eighth grade until now, every fall was the same,” Martinelli told The Sun Chronicle last fall recalling his having played in youth leagues, high school, and college at Northeastern University, prior to becoming a coach.
“I’m (now) watching my grandkids play all the sports that the older kids should be playing: lacrosse, flag football,” Martinelli added. “The dates in September, October and November have little to no meaning in them this year,” Martinelli said. “We’re no longer saying this is week No. 6 or this is week No. 7.”
North Attleboro head coach Don Johnson lamented the toll that a lost season would have on the futures of local players.
“What we’re all kind of upset about is that colleges can’t come out and recruit, there are kids not getting looks,” he said last fall. “It’s bad timing. We’re all kind of keeping our fingers crossed that something can get done in that gap season, starting at the end of February. But really, who knows? We’re all in the same boat.”
“This is all so hurtful,” added Seekonk head coach Vernon Crawford of the coronavirus’s impact on the lives of some of his players, noting the potential scholarship offers for quarterback J.T. Moran, running back-linebacker Rob Lebeau, and receiver-defensive back Nathan Clarke, all seniors whom Crawford believes could play at the NCAA Division I-A level.
“I’ve talked to (college coaches and recruiters) and they tell me that they have only so many scholarships available, that they’re only going to the top kids,” he said. “We have to figure something out. We’re trying to get kids recruited — this is all so not fair to the Class of 2021.”
Tri-County football coach Kahn Chace agreed: “It’s really tough; football is my identity as a person, not just as a coach,” Chace said. “I watch some of those high-school football games (down south) on TV and it makes me jealous. I’ve never had a fall off as long as I can remember. I was always playing football or coaching. I feel bad for the kids. Hopefully, we can get it going in the spring.
“For a lot of these kids, this is the last time that they will get a chance to compete, to put on that jersey,” Chace added. “That’s what every coach feels bad about.”
Local fans certainly missed out on seeing high-school football last fall, but they were able to see just about every other traditional fall sport get played, including field hockey, soccer and cross country.
Masks, not surprisingly, were required for all of the sports, as was a focus on social distancing, especially on the sidelines of team sports, along with dressing and showering at home rather than in locker rooms, and no sharing of water bottles.
Prior to attending practices or games, athletes and coaches were told to check their temperature, and if an athlete or a coaching staff member had a temperature of 100.4 degrees or above, they were instructed not to attend practices or games.
But every sport required specific tweaks that were implemented for safety’s sake.
For cross country, the MIAA recommended that competitions be dual meets (two teams) only, and workouts should be conducted in pods of students, with the same 5-10 students always working out together. It also stressed that “an emphasis should be placed on a wider course that allows for social distancing and spacing throughout the meet,” along with “staggered starts in smaller groups; possibly waves of 8-10 athletes starting at minimum three minutes apart” who would be instructed to maintain spacing throughout the race.
In soccer, timeouts were eliminated, but referees issued two-minute mask and water breaks for both teams at an appropriate stoppage point around the 20-minute mark in both halves. Also, it was deemed a violation to intentionally head the ball, and if a player did, it would result in an indirect free kick for the opposing team. A free kick would also be awarded if the referee spotted a player placing their hands on any part of an opposing team member’s body.
Of all the fall sports, perhaps field hockey had the most significant modifications to its rules.
Instead of the traditional 11-on-11 player competition on the field, only seven players from each team were allowed on the field at any given point, which made for a more wide-open field and more running required for each girl, leading to more frequent substitutions.
From an additional strategy and scoring standpoint, the biggest difference was the elimination of the “corner penalty,” which was taken out to supposedly prevent players from clogging up in front of the net, but King Philip field hockey coach Lisa Cropper wasn’t a fan of the change.
“No corners is a bigger problem than fewer people (on the field), because it gives the defense the incentive to foul,” Cropper said last fall. “There’s no penalties; you can be five yards from the goal mouth, and taking a shot, and the only penalty (result) is you get the ball back, 25 yards from the goal, so it encourages fouling by the defenses, and creates a lot less skilled play.”
Cropper’s Warriors finished 7-5-2 last season, and she looks back upon the modified season with fondness.
“Our team grew so much as both athletes and citizens,” she said. “I was so proud of them. We talked a lot about making the best out of a potentially difficult season. We also talked about how dealing with adversity as a group could actually help us come together and learn how to become an outstanding field hockey team in every sense. I feel we really accomplished that goal.
“We were just hitting our stride field hockey-wise, and the season ended. My only regret is that we couldn’t continue playing in some form so we could realize our full potential.”
Winter
Basketball, ice hockey, indoor track and swimming were able to complete their seasons, but there was a casualty among the region’s traditional winter sports when the MIAA stamped a “high-risk” label on the sport of wrestling and banished it from the list of approved competitive sports when the winter season began at the end of November.
Foxboro High School wrestling coach Bill Ivatts said last fall, “I would hope that they would give us a shot at competing in the spring. I hope that (the MIAA) looks at the numbers. I think that it would be a disservice to the kids if they didn’t let them compete at some point. We talked about moving the season to a January start or to the spring season, which I think is fair.
“When you think about the kids who have put in the work, three or four years here at Foxboro High,” Ivatts said, “it’s hard to take that (competition) away from them.”
Foxboro girls’ basketball coach Lisa Downs, whose 2019-20 team was one game away from winning a state championship when competition was shut down last March (and was therefore named a state co-champion), said at the time, “It’s heartbreaking for those kids. There’s always the question of what would have happened.” Nevertheless, she was delighted that basketball returned last fall.
“It’s definitely tough (to prepare),” Downs said prior to the season starting last fall. “I harped on a lot during tryouts; everything we can do under our control, the utmost priority (is safety) because a lot is outside of our control. I can only keep an eye on them for the hour and a half that they’re with me, so it’s up to friends and family (to make sure that they stay safe).”
Downs’ Warriors had another successful season in her 10th season at the helm of the program, finishing 9-2, but without postseason tournaments were unable to take another run at a state title. Still, Downs was relieved that the season was played at all.
“During the fall season, when I learned about the COVID-specific rules for soccer, I was pretty confident that there would be no basketball season, or at least any type of basketball that I would be excited to coach — if you couldn’t press, double(-team) the ball and battle in the paint — that really was not my style of basketball that I would like to teach to girls who I have always taught to do the exact opposite,” Downs said recently. “When we found out that we would be playing and that the Covid protocol rules, although weren’t great, didn’t really impact the game significantly — I was pretty excited. I truly believe that the girls needed to play basketball; it is a large part of many of these kids’ lives, especially the seniors who missed out on their final game last season.
“It was disappointing that we only got to play 11 games this season,” Downs added, “and I truly would have liked to see where this team could have gone had we been able to have an MIAA tournament (or even a Hockomock League playoff series).”
Spring
Though it is in this case called a “Fall II” sport, not a spring sport, a normal football season typically begins in earnest with late-summer training camps and practices. The games begin in September and the temperatures over the course of the preseason and through the tournaments and Thanksgiving Day games typically drop as the months go by. Players are accustomed to beginning their season sweating in the summer sun, and finishing their season in late November oftentimes shivering and suffering through chattering teeth.
Not this season. Just the opposite, in fact, as local football teams began practicing in late February and will likely see their seasons end in the bright sunshine of a New England springtime.
“Instead of worrying about heat index,” Norton football coach Jim Artz said recently, “it became about the cold index; we actually had to move a practice from night to day, because of the wind chill.”
Adds Seekonk’s Crawford, “We just got the pads on, but we can’t get in the office, the kids can’t get in the locker room; they just have to drag stuff off to the front field.
“So kids will have their practice stuff, but mouthpieces — that’s the more difficult part: how do you know if they have mouthpiece on, with a mask on?”
To be sure, there are quirks and restrictions to which coaches and players must adapt, notably: no indoor practice or classroom video instruction will be allowed; game-day rosters will be capped at 45 players (only 25 of whom can warm up prior to the game; the other 20 can’t) and six coaches; the team box on each sideline will be expanded 25 yards to the 10-yard lines to aid in the six-foot social-distancing guidelines; huddles will be replaced by players all facing in one direction, with spacing; and full-contact drills are limited to 30 minutes per week, 45 minutes if a game is not scheduled for that week.
Most teams will only play five games this season, with a couple more perhaps on tap to serve as a type of playoff season, and some are playing their rivalry games at the beginning of the season rather than at the conclusion, but that’s a small price to pay to ensure that a full two years don’t go by without seeing high school football.
Levan Reid, a sportscaster with WBZ-TV4 in Boston, said recently, “I went to my first high school football game in 16 months last week, and you could just see it in the fans: they really needed to have football back again. It’s just such an essential part of the fabric of the community.”
Volleyball, typically a fall sport, is also part of the Fall II season, but those teams’ seasons will also likely be done in time so that traditional spring sports such as golf, lacrosse, baseball and track can get back into action after the lost season of 2020.
Baseball and softball, with their spread-out players, should have a pretty easy time of surviving their high school seasons beginning next month; track, with its individualized-sport competitions such as the long jump, shot put and pole vault, should also flourish as long as its sprint and distance-running teams borrow lessons learned from last fall’s cross country season; and the physical sport of lacrosse has rules in place that encourage referees to closely monitor contact and distancing among players, similar to how soccer and field hockey were officiated in the fall.
In nearly every instance this spring, for every sport, coaches are well aware that things can go off the rails pretty quickly and that games and seasons can be jeopardized in a moment’s notice.
“You cross your fingers and hope that lightning doesn’t strike,” Foxboro’s Martinelli said of the anticipation of receiving that dreaded phone call from an athletic director signaling a case of COVID-19 and a game postponement.
Adds Bishop Feehan football coach Bryan Pinabell, “We’ve been at it at some form since (last) March, whether it be Zoom meetings or virtual workouts. Our kids kept the faith, they kept coming to the meetings, to the sessions. They’re committed.
“We all win this year because we get the chance to compete,” Pinabell added. “That’s good for the kids, good for the coaches, good for the schools, and good for the communities.”
If there’s one lesson learned over the past year, it’s that we’ve all finally realized that, as Joni sang, “You don’t know what you got ‘til it’s gone,” and now that local sports are finally back, it’s time to appreciate how good we had it before and never allow ourselves to take kids’ sports for granted.
