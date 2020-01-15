ATTLEBORO — The Northeast Generals slipped five games below the .500 level on the North American Hockey League season by being swept by the Fairbanks, Alaska Ice Dogs 3-1 and 4-0 on Monday at New England Sports Village.
Brady Hunter scored the tying goal for the Generals in the second period of the first game, the lone shot to get past Fairbanks goalie Mattias Sholl, who finished with 28 saves. Generals goaltender Matt Pasquale stopped 32 shots in the loss.
Liam McCanney assisted on the Generals’ goal for his 20th point of the season. Ethan Destefani also collected an assist.
Joe Stanizzi started in goal for the Generals in the second game and stopped the first 11 Ice Dogs shots that he faced before allowing a late first-period tally, as Luke Ciolli scored his 13th goal of the season with one second on the clock. Fairbanks goalie Austin Ryman totaled 22 saves for the shutout. Stanizzi is now 8-11 on the season.
The Generals are sixth in the East Division with 28 points, trailing Maryland by 10 points for the final playoff spot. Northeast travels to New Jersey for a two-game weekend series starting Friday against the first-place Titans (25-6).
