BLAINE, MI. — The Northeast Generals suffered a pair of shutout losses, then fell 5-4 to Topeka, Kansas, before salvaging a 2-1 victory over Minnesota at the NAHL Showcase Tournament over the weekend.
Generals goalie Ethan Racz notched his second victory of the season in holding off the defending Robertson Cup champion Aberdeen Wings of Minnesota, 2-1, in the tournament finale.
Racz totaled 26 saves and allowed only a late second-period goal to the Wings. Cade Destefani scored his first goal of the season to put the Generals in front. Trevor Smith eventually scored the game-winner, his third goal of the season late in the third period.
Against Topeka in the third game, the Generals again yielded the first goal of the game. While killing a 5-on-3 penalty, Gerard Marretta scored for Northeast on a breakaway to knot the score at 1-1.
Trevor Smith and Marretta scored second-period goals to put the Generals in front, 3-1. But Northeast couldn’t hold onto a 4-2 lead.
The Generals were outshot 31-21 in losing the tournament opener, 5-0, to the Janesville (Wisconsin) Jets. The Generals then fell 1-0 to the Odessa (Texas) Jackalopes in the second game.
The Generals return to the New England Sports Village for three-game series against the Jamestown Rebels, with the first game Friday at 7 p.m.
