JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Kyle Schroeder scored two goals, including the game-winner on a third-period power play, as the Northeast Generals nipped the Jamestown Rebels 2-1 Saturday in an NAHL game.
Schroeder scored his first goal at 2:59 of the second period from Dave Andreychuk and Jackson McCarthy. He scored again just 1:42 into the third period on a man advantage, with Bryce Cooper and Ryan Gordon assisting.
The Generals dropped the first game of the series 4-0 to Jamestown, allowing a pair of second-period goals while going 0-for-5 on the power play. Oliver Drum totaled 34 saves in goal for Northeast, blanking the Rebels through the first two periods on 23 saves. The Generals next visit the Johnston, Pa. Tomahawks Dec. 31.
