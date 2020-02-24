PORTLAND, Me. — The Northeast Generals closed in on a North American Hockey League playoff berth by taking two of three games against the Maine Nordiques, winning the first game of the series 10-7 and the third game 3-2.
Gerard Marretta finished the weekend with three goals and five assists for the Generals, improving his scoring numbers to 16 goals and 13 assists through 46 games.
Generals captain Dylan Schuett had three goals and an assist in two games, while defenseman Mick Heneghan notched four assists, boosting his scoring totals to 34 points in 44 games.
Northeast moved within three points of Maryland for the final East Division playoff berth. The Generals will host division-leading New Jersey for a two-game series at the New England Sports Village this weekend, with the first game slated for Friday at 7 p.m.
In the opening game of last weekend’s series, Northeast and Maine combined for 113 penalty minutes. The Generals overcame an early two-goal deficit by scoring four unanswered goals. Schuett scored three goals for Northeast, while Marretta had one goal and six assists. Joe Stanizzi totaled 21 saves in goal.
Northeast won the third game, as Clark Kerner scored the winner in the 13th minute of the third period after defenseman Kyle Gierman had intercepted a Maine clearing pass. Marretta netted his 16th goal to put the Generals in front, and Kyle Schroeder scored his first goal to regain the lead late in the fist period.
In the second game, Thad Marcola and Marretta scored goals for the Generals in a 5-2 setback.
