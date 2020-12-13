ATTLEBORO -- There has been nothing but positive comments coming off of the ice at the New England Sports Village for the Northeast Generals’ Tier-2 and Tier-3 teams in the North American Hockey League thus far this season.
With plenty of obstacles in their way -- in getting to the rink, in getting onto the ice, and in getting a season underway -- the Generals are very happy to hear the swish of skates.
“Junior hockey, in general, falls under the Pro/College classification rather than 'youth hockey,' ” said Matt Atherton, the Generals’ Director of Sales and Marketing of the Tier-2 and Tier-3 teams operating out of the New England Sports Village being able to compete. “I want to make this clear: we respect all rules and follow all state mandates and the like for teams that fall in our classification.
“We operate as safely as possible and uphold and listen to what the CDC suggests to keep that safety as much as possible.”
Both Generals’ teams have been at the NESV virtually every day for practice sessions during the week, while conducting their games on weekends.
Like every pro, college and high school athletic program, the challenges presented by COVID-19 and state to-state regulations have been almost a day-to-day variation.
“It is what it is,” Atherton added. “We follow rules, the kids get tested when required.
“A lot of the kids have been in Attleboro since this summer. There is less going home to see their families during breaks than in years pastn but that is to be expected.”
The Generals initially started the 2020-21 season with the NESV being closed to adhere to CDC guidelines in the Commonwealth. The General secured ice time in Danbury, Conn., but that team and facility had to cease operations temporarily due to COVID-19 guidelines within the state.
“There have been a lot of changes, postponements and reschedules, that is for sure,” Atherton added of the changes on the calendar. Similarly, Hockey East, with Boston University, Boston College and Providence College among its members, have almost had to adopt a week-to-week schedule, fitting in healthy teams that can field an NCAA minimum of 17 skaters for games.
“It’s absolutely week-to-week at this point,” Atherton added. “We have had to adjust on the fly to accommodate state mandates.”
The Generals’ Tier-2 team has compiled a 5-10-1 record in the six-team East Division of the NAHL. The roster is dotted with players from 17 states; leading the scoring parade thus far has been Liam McCanney of Ridan, Pa. (10 goals, six assists), University of New Hampshire commit Aidan Curran of Dracut (two goals, 12 assists) and Long Island University commit Dylan Schuett of Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada (four goals, nine assists).
The Generals are coming off of a 5-1 victory at Maine, scoring pairs of goals in both the first and second periods. Andy Stoneman (at 6:31) and Kyle Schroeder (at 10:17) scored first-period goals, while Schuett (power play at 4:15) and Tyler Cooper (at 10:167) tallied in the second period. Northeast goalie Anton Castro totaled 34 saves, blanking Maine in the first and third periods.
The Generals also lost a 4-3 decision to Maine, as McCanney tallied twice in the third period (at 0:47 and at 19:16), with linemates Rick Boysen and Alex Tertyshny assisting. Tyler Varin netted a first-period goal for the Generals, who faced a 3-1 deficit entering the third period. Goalie Hugo Haas totaled 33 saves, 23 over the first two periods. The Generals are remaining in Maine for a Tuesday-Wednesday set of games.
The Generals’ Tier-3 team sits atop the East Division with a 9-4 record through a dozen games, owning a 3-1 record in December. The Tier-3 team fields players from a dozen states, including former Foxboro High Warrior goalkeeper Espen Reager, who has been spectacularly solid between the pipes with a 6-1 record, a 2.37 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage.
To date, Tampa’s Deacon More (eight goals, 12 assists), Iowa’s Ben Pizzimenti (five goals, 11 assists) and Payton Felix of Colton, N.Y. (seven goals, eight assists) have led the team in scoring.
Reager turned aside 33 shots, 24 during the first two periods, to notch his second shutout in a 6-0 victory over Bay State. Braeden Kennedy (shorthanded at 2:38) and Nick Ramm (at 17:09) gave the Generals a 2-0 first-period lead, while More tallied twice in the second period (at 1:32 and at 8:24).
That was coming off of a 5-2 victory in which Nick Wracker (at 10:00), Drew Schemmel (at 11:09) and Pizzimenti (at 18:17) scored first-period goals. Kyle McGuire totaled 30 saves in goal, allowing just one goal in each of the first two periods.
The Generals' Tier-3 team had a Sunday game at the NESV as part of a seven-game intrastate series with the Bay State Bobcats, while the Generals’ Tier-2 has been able to play games at the NESV. Hopefully that trend will continue into 2021, but with restricted attendance.
As per NAHL history, players, generally, reside with host families, “billets” in the Canadian hockey term. To date, there have been no issues at all.
“The housing has been fine,” Atherton said of the accommodations provided by families in the Attleboro area. “We have a few properties and billet families in Attleboro that have been amazing during these times.”
The Generals have been most active in the greater Attleboro community with public-service projects, maintaining a social distance, while creating positive social experiences for the players and neighbors. Sweeping sidewalks and raking leaves, in addition to volunteering with the Chamber of Commerce and the Attleboro Society for Children’s “Christmas for Kids” program have been nothing shy of positive for everyone.
“They just want to play hockey,” Atherton added of the Generals players on both rosters. “We have an amazing bunch of kids. They keep their heads up and support the community and love being here in Attleboro."
