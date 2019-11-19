NORTON — After three seasons as a Shamrock representing the Bishop Feehan High School basketball team, Michael Perry packed up his sneakers and his game and took them to Tabor Academy, where he opted to play in a more competitive prep school atmosphere.
The 6-foot-4, powerfully packed physically Perry is back on the area hardwood, as a freshman shooting guard for coach Brian Walmsley’s Wheaton College Lyons, who make their home debut at the Emerson Gymnasium Wednesday against Framingham State.
In his collegiate debut, a double overtime one-point loss at Wentworth, the 6-foot-4 Perry sparkled in 41 minutes of work, scoring 20 points (on 8-for-17 shooting) with a trio of 3-pointers and five rebounds. It was Perry’s trifecta in the final minute of the first overtime period that sent Wheaton into a second session.
“It was a natural fit for him coming to Wheaton,” Walmsley said of being on Perry’s recruiting trail for several years. “We have a good relationship with a lot of the prep schools and followed him. He did really well academically and athletically for two years at Tabor.”
Perry, an Attleboro resident, just might be the most electrifying and valuable player in a Wheaton uniform this season.
The Lyons will be challenged to near their 12-12 record overall from last season and to improve upon their 3-11 NEWMAC record. That is because Walmsley has nine freshmen on the roster, having graduated six seniors.
A pair of alumni from Foxboro High provides the most experienced players on the floor — and captains too — for Walmsley, in redshirt senior guard Alex Dubrow and senior forward Rob Lowey.
Dubrow played in just five games last season before suffering an ACL tear, while the 6-foot-6 Lowey averaged 6.3 points and 4.5 rebounds. Dubrow will have another year of NCAA eligibility next season and can play one more year at another institution as a graduate student in that Wheaton College does not have any graduate school programs.
Dubrow’s ball control and distribution are keys to Wheaton’s competitiveness, he had 77 assists in 26 games as a freshman, 83 assists in 26 games as a sophomore.
“Rob (Lowey) has been steady all through his career, he does all the dirty work and we’re going to need him to score more points and get more rebounds,” Walmsley said. “Alex has always been a great ball-player as our point guard, but we’re also asking him to score more for us this year.”
Among the freshmen on the roster are 6-foot-5 Aaron Williams (Springfield), 6-foot-5 Patrick Oed (Woodlands, Texas), 6-foot-4 Noah Sochaczevski (Andover, N.H.). “We do not have a lot of sophomores and juniors so those freshmen will be playing out of necessity,” Walmsley said.
Perry, who played for coach Matt Freeman at Bishop Feehan is the one Lyon who can create his own shot and score from anywhere on the floor.
“What we like about him is his consistency and for a freshman, he’s a strong kid and he’s really matured,” Walmsley said of Perry’s transition to collegiate basketball from the NEPSAC. “He’s a good system player. When we go small with four guards, he can play the 4 position. When we go bigger, he can be on the wing.
“He has good versatility.”
The Lyons averaged 71.5 points per game on 45 percent shooting. However, the Lyons endured a seven-game losing skid at mid-season and then lost four (by margins of 19, 15, 26 and 25 points) of their final five games.
Making matters worse is that both NEWMAC powers, MIT (22-4 last season) and WPI (19-9) are both top 10 regionally ranked among NCAA Division III teams. “Emerson is the defending champion, the Coast Guard has their strongest team in a while, Clark has a new coach and is getting it going,” Walmsley surveyed the NEWMAC landscape. “And Babson and Springfield are always going to be there.”
“With all nine of those guys, they all can do a little bit of everything,” Walmsley added. “You can evaluate them in practice, but until game time comes, you never know who will elevate their games. There are some pretty skilled players there and we’re happy with what we have.”
