PLAINVILLE — Another promising Australasian purchase has entered the Heidi Gibbs Stable and paid instant dividends for his new connections. The Bird Dance N claimed his first North American parimutuel victory after winning the $22,500 Winners-Over pace at Plainridge Park on Monday in a lifetime-best effort.
Mitchell Cushing was back in town to drive The Bird Dance N and got away fifth from post four as General Ward (Jim Hardy), Bettors Fire N (Ron Cushing) and Lake Charles (Matty Athearn) all vied for the lead. After a quick :26.2 quarter, Bettors Fire N finally got there, but No Quarter (Kevin Switzer Jr.) immediately pulled from fourth and rushed to the top before the half that went in :53.4.
The outside action continued to come fast and furious as The Bird Dance N was out and rolling from fourth with Rollinlikethunder (Drew Monti) on his heels. As the race approached three-quarters, The Bird Dance N took control and Rollinlikethunder drew even with No Quarter for second, but neither was gaining on the leader as they rolled off the far turn into the stretch. Under Cushing’s urging, The Bird Dance N was pacing strong and pulling away from the challengers, eventually winning by 2½ lengths at the line in 1:50.1.
The time of 1:50.1 was a new lifetime mark at a mile distance for The Bird Dance N ($5.00), who took his initial mile standard of 1:55.2 in an 8½-length qualifying romp at First Tracks Cumberland on July 20.
The six-year-old gelded son of A Rocknroll Dance-This Bird Has Flown was privately purchased by owner Scott McKenzie in Australia in June and landed in the US shortly after.
The other top pace of the day was an upper-level conditioned pace that carried a purse of $20,000, and Blu Crew was the best by a good margin.
Driver Bruce Ranger put Blu Crew on the point off the gate and was never headed from there. Throwing fractions of :26.3, :55.3 and 1:22.3 with only the mildest of challenges from Machiatto A (Shawn Gray), who left the pylons on the backstretch but didn’t advance much. Seeing he was clear, Ranger and Blu Crew further gapped the field in the last turn and paced home alone to win by 4¼ lengths in 1:50.3.
Blu Crew ($5.80) now has six wins this year after that effort for the M G Stable and trainer Melissa Beckwith.
Drivers Mitchell Cushing, Bruce Ranger and Kevin Switzer Jr. all had two wins each on Monday. Beckwith led all trainers with two wins as well.
Racing resumes at Plainridge Park on Thursday with post time of 4 p.m.
