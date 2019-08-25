FOXBORO — A natural right-footer, Gustavo Bou wasn’t presented much time nor choice in addressing the soccer ball to score the match-winning goal for the New England Revolution in the waning minutes of action Saturday at Gillette Stadium against Chicago.
“I don’t score very often,” Bou said of labeling shots left-footed. “I’ve been told to shoot a lot with my left and that I have a great left foot. I don’t do it very often, but it worked out and I was able to score.”
As a result of the 29-year-old Argentinian’s fifth goal of the season, New England was able to hold off the Fire 2-1 and remain in contention for an Eastern Conference playoff berth, now with 38 points (10-9-8) in 27 matches.
Bou has five goals and one assist over his seven-match season with New England, having put himself on the scoresheet in six matches.
“Their (Chicago) team defends well, we knew from the beginning that it was going to be a game with a lot of friction (physical play),” Bou added. “They stay back pretty tight; it was hard for us to penetrate the middle of the field.
“We knew it was going to take a special moment to break them down.”
Since being acquired from Liga Mexico’s Club Tijuana, where he scored 21 goals over a span of 55 matches in the previous two seasons, Bou along with the season-long special play of Carles Gil, has injected more attacking movement for New England.
“That’s why I think he’s here,” said New England veteran defender Andrew Farrell. “He’s a guy that’s a difference-maker. (New England did a) Great job acquiring a guy with that talent.
“He’s been doing a lot, another big play in a game where maybe we didn’t have a lot going at times. It’s important to win these games at home, to keep the momentum going.”
Bou’s match-winning goal came with four minutes left. “We knew we had to keep pushing to get the three points. It was a quick play, the ball rebounded, I was able to get it back and put it to my left foot, and I didn’t think twice.
“Fortunately for me, it went in. Really, the most important thing is that we were able to get the three points.
“Because of how well the other team was defending, they wanted to leave here with something. Lucky for us, we were able to stay calm, stay composed, and in that moment, I got the ball and managed to score.”
New England coach Bruce Arena surmised that Bou was both special as a player and as a scorer when acquiring his rights. “He’s an attacking player. He can score goals. He can create opportunities for his teammates, and he’s obviously very good in possession as well. He’s a good partner with Carles [Gil]. He’s simply, obviously a very good player.”
And Arena was surprised as anyone that Bou labeled his match-winning shot with his left foot. “That’s his bad foot — you should see his good one. That was a heck of a goal. What can you say?”
Arena brought on Juan Fernando Caicedo and Bou moved into a secondary attacker role. “We wanted to let Gustavo play a little bit underneath the striker. He was playing with his back to the goal for most of the second half and we needed to get him facing the goal a little bit more. He’s a goal-scorer. He’s a winner.”
CORNER KICKS — Gil’s 12th assist of the season, on Wilifried Zahibo’s first goal of the season at 17, tied FC Dallas’s Michael Barrios for the No. 4 spot in MLS this season. Gil has points in 10 of his last 12 matches, having 83 touches against Chicago. He needs one goal to become just the second Revolution player since Lee Nguyen (11 goals, 15 assists in 2017) for double digits in both categories. … Zahibo, who scored four goals last season, had New England-high 92 touches and 81 passes … Diego Fagundez recorded his 175th career start; the 24-year-old now ranks No. 5 on New England’s all-time list for matches (237) … New England next hosts Toronto Saturday … “This is the only club that really gave me an opportunity out of college (Fairfield),” goalie Matt Turner (four saves) said of inking a multi-year contract. “Since then I’ve been trying to repay the Kraft group and the coaching staffs” … Revs defender Andrew Farrell ranks No. 2 among active MLS players in matches started (210) and minutes played (18,708) … “I don’t think we were frustrated; our passing was poor,” Arena said of New England not being able to control the midfield. “Chicago did a good job getting in passing lanes and picking off balls. We picked it up probably around the 60-minute mark, got a little bit better, and I think the contributions we got out of (Cristian) Penilla and (Juan) Agudelo and Juan Fernando Caicedo were very helpful.”
