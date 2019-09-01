FOXBORO — In the condensed MLS regular-season schedule and revised playoff format, the New England Revolution hope to be one of the seven teams in contention for the Eastern Conference championship.
Under new MLS playoff rules, the top seven teams from each conference qualify for the postseason – that is, 14 of the 24 member franchises will be in the playoffs.
The MLS playoffs are set to begin Oct. 16 — single-elimination — so no more two-match total-goals format.
With six matches remaining in the regular season for the Revolution, only two will be at Gillette Stadium.
“It was an important point, we’ll take it,” said midfielder Gustavo Bou as New England generated a late flurry to create a 1-1 tie with visiting Toronto FC Saturday night.
“It’s the end of the season and there are a lot of teams trying to get a spot in the playoffs, like Toronto (one point behind New England),” Bou continued. “It was important to see this result out, because it’s a very important point. It’s sad because I think that we could have capitalized and done even better.”
The ninth shutout setback of the season was imminent for New England, after the Revolution surrendered a rebound goal in the 75th minute to Nicolas Benezet on a header after goalie Matt Turner had flicked a save away.
“A tie at home isn’t going to do much good,” defender Andrew Farrell said, “especially at home, especially to a team that’s below us. You taste it (playoffs), it’s right there. You can’t necessarily control your destiny, but you can control your outcomes.”
New England gained the equalizer at 86 when Bou extended his goal-scoring streak to four matches (goal No. 6 in nine matches) with a right-footed drive from atop the penalty box area under the arms of the Toronto goalkeeper.
“Thankfully, we found a goal in the end,” Bou continued. “Fortunately, the keeper made an error and we’re still very happy with the point and thankful for the error.”
With the draw, New England (10-9-9, 39 points) closed in on the fifth-place Red Bulls of New York and stand three points behind fourth-place D.C. United with two matches at hand.
“The passing from the backline forward wasn’t good enough,” Bruce Arena, the New England coach said, even though the Revolution were successful on 81 percent of their passes during the second half and own ball possession 57 percent of the final 45 minutes.
“I don’t think we played particularly well,” Arena added. “We didn’t make good adjustments – our ball movement was too slow and not good enough.
“They (Toronto) were better in the middle third of the field. They were better than us in picking up loose balls.”
Added goalkeeper Matt Turner, “We wanted to get maximum points in these two home games and we failed to do that.
“So, we’re going to go to New York, hopefully we can do what we did last year and get three points there, and then we’ll worry about Orlando. We’re just going to take it one game at a time, that’s all we can do.”
CORNER KICKS — New England is on the road to NYFC Saturday and to Orlando on Sept. 14, as the Revolution have the fourth-best road percentage (.462 with a 3-4-6 slate) in MLS, their 20 goals away from Foxboro being No. 6 in MLS. “We need to make sure we’re getting points no matter what it takes,” said Diego Fagundez. “I think we all know when we play away, we try to go for those wins” … New England is unbeaten in its last eight matches (5-0-3) against Toronto … With an assist on the tying tally, Fagundez now owns 45 assists for his regular-season career. With five more assists, he will become the first player in Revolution history and the fourth active MLS player to reach 50 goals and 50 assists. … “Toronto is one of the best teams in our league, let alone our conference,” Arena said … Former Revs 2014 first-round pick Patrick Mullins has scored just one goal in 15 MLS matches, five of those with Toronto after being acquired in July from Columbus … Revs MF Luis Caicedo leads MLS in fouls committed (64) … New England’s average home attendance (15,427) is the sixth-worst in MLS, with Atlanta (52,611) and Seattle (39,598) being the best ticket-takers. There were 16,588 in-house for Toronto … A woman, Kathryn Nesbitt, worked as a sideline official … Since Bou made his MLS debut on July 17, only three players – Atlanta’s Josef Martinez (9), LA’s Zlatan Ibrahimovi (9), and LAFC’s Carlos Vela (8) – have scored more goals. Bou is the third Revolution player to score in four straight games this season, joining Carles Gil, who scored in four consecutive matches between July 12 and July 27, and Teal Bunbury, who accomplished the feat from June 29 through July 17.
