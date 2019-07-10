FOXBORO — Apparently after viewing the Rolling Stones concert at Gillette Stadium within the confines of the luxury suite as guest of the Kraft family, Gustavo Bou was convinced that Foxboro was the place for him to be to further his professional soccer career.
Over a 12-year career in three South American countries, the 29-year-old Argentinian was signed by the New England Revolution following the opening of the 2019 MLS Secondary Transfer Window on Tuesday.
Over the past two seasons, Bou scored 21 goals in 55 matches with Club Tijuana in the Mexican League.
“Gustavo is a versatile, creative forward,” Bruce Arena, the Revolution’s head coach said. “With a proven history of success, (he) will bring a high level of experience and leadership to the roster.
“We have followed him for a number of years and have confidence he will be an integral part of our success this year and moving forward.”
Bou scored 48 goals in more than 100 appearances with Racing Club from 2014-17. He led all scorers in the 2015 Copa Libertadores with eight goals, and also led Racing in scoring with 10 tallies in 2014.
Bou’s pro career began at the age of 18 in 2008 with Club Atletico River Plate in Argentina. Bou will be added to the Revs’ roster as a Designated Player upon receipt of his P-1 visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC), and will occupy an international roster slot.
“I know the league very well,” Bou said through an interpreter on the Revolution website. “I have a lot of friends and colleagues that have played in MLS over the years. It’s a league that is growing.”
A native of Concordia, Argentina, Bou was the No. 5 scorer in Liga MX last season with 10 goals, while also recording five assists. He made his MX debut with Tijuana in 2017-18, when he registered 10 goals and eight assists.
Across all competitions, Bou has played in 270 matches with 85 goals scored and 35 assists.
“He’s an experienced player,” Arena added on the Revolution website. “He’s going to help generate attacking chances for us — whether that’s scoring goals or setting goals up or moving in the right spots to help others. He’s a player with a lot of experience, a lot of quality, and a real good track record.”
Bou enjoyed a productive four-year stretch with Argentine side Racing Club from 2014-18, part of which was spent on loan from Tijuana. In his Racing career, he played in over 120 matches, made 90-plus starts, and scored 48 goals.
In conversations with Arena over the past two weeks, Bou was convinced that the commitment the Kraft family has in guiding the New England Patriots and New England Revolution would serve him well.
“That was really attractive to me, to come here and start a new challenge,” Bou told the Revolution website. “Knowing myself, that’s what I’m looking for. I’m looking for the next challenge, and in reality, that’s what really brought me here is the new project and just a new challenge to play in a new league.”
