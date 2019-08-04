FOXBORO — For the eighth time this season, the New England Revolution failed to find the back of net for a goal.
But, more frustrating was the fact that the Revolution had their 11-match unbeaten streak end Saturday by the best team in MLS, the Los Angeles FC, by a 2-0 margin.
LAFC, the most prolific scoring team (61 goals) in MLS, has taken 100 more shots (423-312) than the Revolution.
“They were the better team,” Bruce Arena said of LAFC, which had a 22-10 edge in shots, 7-3 in corners, was successful on 82 percent of its passes, and had 55-percent ball possession.
“We had to be better with some of the potential goal-scoring opportunities we created,” Arena said. “We just wasted — had a breakaway, had a couple of runs at goal where we had a man advantage and didn’t make the right play — that was our theme there in the attacking part of the field.
“I think it’s what we didn’t do, not what they did. We had a number of chances in each half to create a real good goal-scoring opportunity and put the ball in the back of the net, and we didn’t get it done.
“We needed to win more second balls, win a few more tackles — it supports some of the things we talk to our team about all the time.”
LAFC gained the lead in the eighth minute when Diego Rossi scored his 12th goal of the season on a long looping shot off the left wing, which most New England defenders deemed to be an offside infraction. Then Latif Blessing finished off a tic-tac-toe sequence of passes, befuddling sliding New England defender Andrew Farrell and leaving Revs defender Antonio Delamea helpless.
“I don’t think it was too much of what they were doing,” striker Teal Bunbury said. “I just think we were just a little bit errant on our passing; not as clinical. That killer instinct wasn’t there; maybe we were holding on to it a little bit too long to find that perfect ball.”
Midfielder Carles Gil, through an interpreter, said, “I think in the end, the most important thing is the team here and continuing the rhythm we’ve had over the last three months, We want to put in a fight over the next three months and try to qualify for the playoffs.”
Arena was still mystified by New England missing its mark. “There were, on the night, maybe four or five plays that if you convert one of those, then you’re really giving them a game and you’re testing them. And we weren’t able to do that.
“When you play this game, you realize that you don’t win every game, and it’s challenging At this point, we can be pleased at the effort that the guys are giving and the progress we’re making.”
“We’ve experienced a lot of losses,” Juan Agudelo said of New England’s soft start to the season. “We know how bad that feeling is. In a way, I would have rather done bad at the beginning of the season than at the end.
“I’ve always said that every year, the team that’s the hottest going into the playoffs is the team that usually goes furthest. I’m glad we had this run, but we’ve got to keep going.”
CORNER KICKS — The Revolution had a season-best audience of 25,515, but New England ranks 21st among the 24 MLS franchises in attendance (14,444). LAFC coach Bob Bradley is no fan of the grass at Gillette Stadium: “Look, this is an away game in a tough place to play. You all know how I feel about that field, okay? You know, it’s not made for our football, plain and simple. So, the number of times where the ball gets stuck, there’s collisions” … LAFC is 11-1 when scoring first, New England is 1-7-1 when trailing at the half … Gustavo Bou, who had two goals and an assist in his first three matches for New England, went without a shot, while Gil (four goals, seven assists over last nine matches) was limited to two shots … ““We lost the ball in the middle, and they’re so quick with those through balls,” Revs defender Andrew Farrell said of LAFC. “We learned a lesson against a team like LAFC: If you make a couple of mistakes, you’re going to go down.”
