PLAINVILLE — The City Open qualifier at Heather Hill Country Club sent 38 golfers on to the City Open on Friday, with Brian See hitting the clubhouse as the overall leader after shooting a 1-under par 70 to clinch a spot in the Attleboro Area Golf Association's prestigious tournament.

'Black Friday' saw golfers play across Heather Hill's three nine-hole courses, with groups starting and finishing on either the North, Middle or South courses. See, who played on the South-North courses, had two birdies and a bogey on the back nine holes to card the top score in the qualifier.