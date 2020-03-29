WRENTHAM — Tyler Stringfellow has been in the backyard of the family home in Wrentham, fetching large broken limbs and picking up rocks.
All the better to serve him as an improvised weight room, while the Bryant University freshman awaits his return to the swimming pool.
“Since my club (Kingfish Club) got shut down and I can’t swim and I can’t go to the gym, I got some logs, a little bit bigger than your average firewood, and rocks, and using them as weights for workouts,” Stringfellow, the former King Philip High Warrior said of the predicament he and area college and high school swimmers are in as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The nationally imposed moratorium on academics and athletics in the wake of the health crisis has moved individuals who spend three hours or more daily in the pool for often six or seven days a week onto the dry land.
“This is terrible, I hate it,” Stringfellow said of being forced from the pool and having his decades-long training regimen upended. “In swimming, we’re constantly practicing. If you miss just one day, you get back in the pool and you feel like you forgot how to swim!”
Stringfellow completed his collegiate season in February, and was to begin his “club” season in March. That’s bad enough, but he was forced to flee the Smithfield, R.I., campus of Bryant and is now adjusting to the new academic environment of on-line classes as a result of the pandemic.
“You miss one day (of swimming), that’s enough, but three weeks or more, I can’t imagine what it’s going to be like getting back in the pool.”
Stringfellow and the Bryant Bulldogs were in Boca Raton, Fla., during Christmas break after an earthquake in Puerto Rico forced them to the Sunshine State for a training trip, in addition to a visit to Orlando for a training trip with the Kingfish Club in January.
“All of the guys on the (Bryant) team are kind of annoyed that they can’t get in a pool to swim, can’t go to the gym — it’s awful. It’s crazy,” he added.
“I have to be careful not to gain any weight, and now I’m improvising with some weights and skipping rope to stay in shape,” said Stringfellow.
“There’s nothing that we can do; it’s tough, but we’re all trying to make the best of it. It’s weird to think I’ve been doing all this training, countless hours, six or seven days a week for more than a decade now, and all of a sudden it stops. It’s a tough time.”
When the doors to natatoriums open again, when club teams like the Bluefish of Attleboro and the Kingfish resume their regimens, is anyone’s guess.
“This past week has been very difficult for me due to the sudden change of my busy schedule,” said Bishop Feehan High swimmer Erik Watka of North Attleboro. “During most of the year, I have school for the beginning half of the day, and then I immediately go to my swim practice for three hours.
“After that, I start and finish my homework. My schedule is extremely busy, so I don’t usually have any time at all to just relax.
“However, now that we are in quarantine with no school or practice, I have more free time on my hands. In order to stay in shape, I have been creating my own workout routines or using workouts provided by my club team, Bluefish Swim Club.”
Watka and other Bluefish members — Attleboro High’s Bryan Wright along with Shamrocks Nate Coleman, Skylar Pemberton and Ryan Shute — were in Plantation, Fla., March 5-8 for a U.S. Swimming Sectional Meet before the pandemic exploded.
“They (dry-land workouts) have been extremely helpful during this time, especially for a select few of us that just got home from Florida after our sectional meet and intense training trip,” said Watka. “I have received a lot of insight on eating healthy and exercising.
“Some of my workouts include running, core endurance building exercises, and muscular strength building.
“Another way to pass the time and stay in shape is walking my dog around my neighborhood. This period of quarantining has and will continue to be a time of struggle, not only for me, but for most athletes.
“It is pretty upsetting that our hard work during the year has come to an end so suddenly, but I am trying to remain positive and hope for the best.”
Attleboro High senior Jackie Lynch-Bartek has yet to commit to college, and in the back of her mind was thinking that the spring season might have presented another door to open for a potential scholarship.
“I was waiting to hear back from a coach, but I really don’t know,” said Lynch-Bartek of her future. “It definitely factors into it a lot, and we can’t tour these places; all we can do is take virtual on-line tours,” unable to even take a peek into the campus pool and training facilities. “It’s hard to make a decision.”
Jackie and her sister, Ella, a Bombardier sophomore, are both members of the Medfield-based Kingfish Swim Club, directed by former Bishop Feehan High Shamrock Kyle Browning.
“There are very few things to do,” said Jackie, who specializes in the breaststroke in her training predicament, not to mention not being able to physically visit college campuses.
“I’ve taken up a new passion: running,” she added.
The entire Kingfish program has been encouraged to keep up their conditioning by running with the group, and plans to run at the Horseneck Beach Half-Marathon in Westport in May.
“I’m a little scared to see what it’s like when I get back in the water,” said Jackie. “There’s nothing that I can do but to stay in shape as best I can. It’s hard, but there’s nothing that we can do.”
The Lynch-Bartek sisters were last in the water March 13 at the Kingsbury Club for Kingfish practice. Since then, the spring meet schedule has been put on hold. Lynch-Bartek actually participated in a U.S. Swimming Age Group Meet the previous weekend at WPI, swimming four events.
“The spring is really important to get a base for the summer season, the long course meets,” Jackie said. “Without this time, it will be interesting what comes during the summer.”
Ella Lynch-Bartek has taken up yoga in addition to her dry-land training.
“It’s been hard, but I do my core workouts too, upper-body work and stretch,” Ella said. “I’m trying to do something.”
A freestyler and backstroker, the younger Lynch-Bartek was preparing herself for every event for the March series of meets, followed by the summer circuit.
The swimmers are between the winter short-course season and the summer long-course season.
“So this is a key training point,” said the younger Lynch-Bartek. “Our championship season got cut off — March is the biggest month.”
All the swimmers are in the pool six or seven days a week — “That’s why it’s hard to duplicate the (swimming) environment,” Ella added of the pre-school and post-school workouts and for even longer spans on weekends. “It’s been very challenging.
“I definitely worry about not being myself when we do get back in the pool, but I know that everyone is in the same situation. So I’m trying to stay as active as possible. I definitely prefer to be back to my actual schedule.”
So too would King Philip High junior Derek Whyte, another Kingfish Club member.
“I haven’t been in the pool in two weeks, which probably has been the longest since before I started swimming, when I was seven or eight years old,” Whyte said. “I really do feel like a fish out of water.”
Swimmers sacrifice plenty of hours investing in their personal success, taking to pools at 5 or 6 a.m. for an hour or so before school, and then jumping in again in early evenings, since their high school seasons have ended.
Whyte, a freestyler, was scheduled to swim in a U.S. Swimming Meet in Orlando, a meet in Connecticut at Wesleyan University, in addition to the trials and finals of the Age Group Meet at WPI.
“And being a junior, this is an important year (for scholarship attention),” added Whyte. “I was hoping to take a couple of visits to colleges.
“There’s nothing that I can do to totally keep myself in shape; there are ways that I can do to sort of stay in shape,” said Whyte, who runs every day 30-45 minutes in addition to his core workouts and stretching.
“It’s a downer not to be in the pool all the time; I’m not used to it,” said Whyte of his daily double sessions with, maybe, one day off a week. “I did doubles from December all the way to the end of February.
“It’s become who I am, a habit, you get used to it.
“I’m a little worried about my body getting out of shape, how I’m going to feel when I get back in the water.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.