SCRANTON, Pa. — The Northeast General scored a pair of one-goal wins against Wilkes-Barre in NAHL action over the weekend, taking the second game 6-5 in a shootout.
The Generals scored four third-period goals in the second game of the series, outshooting Wilkes-Barre 12-4 in the period to knot the score at 5-5. Then Jack Ring tallied in the extra session.
Kyle Gierman gave the Generals a 1-0 lead, but the Knights scored four unanswered goals. Joe Stanizzi took over in goal for Northeast, and the comeback began. Goals by Joe Mancuso, Ethan DeStefani and Gerard Marretta deadlocked the score at 5-5.
In winning the third game of the set, Kerner finished off a DeStefani pass to put the Generals in front late in the second period for the game-winner. The Generals jumped out to a 2-0 lead, with defenseman Jared Lambright and Kerner scoring goals. Mancuso scored the third Northeast goal. Stanizzi denied all six shots he faced in the third period to take his third win of the season.
In the first game, Northeast overcame a 2-0 first-period deficit. Kyle Gierman scored his first goal of the season just before the buzzer sounded, then Joe Mancuso (goal No. 3) and Ethan DeStefani (goal No. 4) scored goals to put the Generals in front 4-3.
The Generals continue their road swing this weekend, meeting the Johnstown (Pa.) Tomahawks Friday.
