CONCORD — Jared Winiarz, Dan Howard and Thor Van Vaerenewyck all missed the cut for match play on Tuesday in the second round of the 114th Massachusetts Amateur Championship at Concord Country Club.
Winiarz (Norton Country Club) was in the mix to start the day, tallying a birdie on hole No. 1 to open the day to improve on a 6-over par Day 1. The hot start quickly turned south with back-to-back double bogeys on No. 2 and No. 3.
He shaped up, recording pars on the next three holes, but couldn’t gain ground as Concord proved to be just as hard as it was on Monday. A bogey on No. 8 was soon followed by four straight bogeys to open the back nine. A double on No. 16 was followed by two more bogeys, a birdie on No. 17, and a par to end the day.
Winiarz finished with an 82, 18-over par through two days to tie for 95th.
Howard’s second day was considerably better than the first, but three bogeys on the front nine gave Howard more ground to gain with not enough time. Bogeys on No. 2, 5 and 6 turned into a back nine where he birdied once on No. 11 and bogeyed three — No. 13, 16 and 17. Howard scored a +16 through both days, shooting a 75 on Tuesday to finish tied for 78th.
Van Vaerenewyck scored an 18-over 88 score for the second day, tallying five double bogeys with three bogeys to pair with it. His 35-over showing placed him 138th in the standings.
Now the Mass. Amateur will move into match play on Wednesday. Leading the field currently is Arthur Zelmati, who is 2-under par.